Sony details new PS5 and DualSense controller accessibility settings

Ahead of the PS5’s November release date, Sony has detailed some of the accessibility settings that will be built in to the console and its DualSense controller at launch.

In an official SIE blog post, Sony has said that the accessibility settings currently available on the PS4, including closed captions, inverting colors, text to speech and custom button assignments, will also be present on PS5.

The post also details some of the new options that will be available to PlayStation 5 users. These include a voice dictation feature which will make it possible to input text without a virtual keyboard; a Screen Reader to give blind and low vision users the option of hearing on-screen text; and text-to-speech options so that deaf and hard of hearing users can send typed messages which will be spoken aloud to party members.

These features will be supported in multiple languages at launch, including English, Japanese, German, Italian, France French, Canadian French, Spain Spanish and Latin American Spanish.

Sony has also stated that the PS5 will support user-adjustable color correction, with the option to create game presets so that users can customise their settings in advance for games which support this .

When it comes to the DualSense controller, Sony has said that it’ll be possible to reduce the force of the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers or turn it off entirely. Further to that, improvements have also been made to audio in order to “provide players with better spatial awareness.“

Both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will launch on November 12 in the USA, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. Those living elsewhere (like the UK and Ireland) have to wait an additional week, with November 19 being the release date for the rest of the world.

We’ve had the chance to go hands-on with the PS5 already, and we’ll keep bringing more PS5 coverage in the run up to the console's launch.