Smarty's 50GB for £12 a month SIM only deal leads the market for value right now

Looking for new SIM only deals for your phone? A recent offer from the network Smarty could be the perfect way to go, blending affordable bills, lots of data and a flexible contract.

The plan in question supplies you with 50GB of data while only charging £12 a month. That's down from £15 with a 20% discount, arguably making this the best-value SIM on the market right now.

But is 50GB of data enough? Offering roughly 104 days of internet browsing, 25 days of music streaming or 400 app downloads, this should work perfectly for most people's internet needs.

The other major bonus of Smarty is that it operates on 1-month rolling plans. This means you can leave at any point - perfect if you see a better offer for your phone or you're looking to get a new plan around Black Friday.

SIM only deals: Smarty's big data bargain

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 a month | 20% off

This is a fantastic price, securing you an impressive 50GB of data for just £12 a month. That's a 20% saving on Smarty's already market-leading original pricing. And to make it even better, Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time if you find a deal that better suits you.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 50GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even console you picked up recently