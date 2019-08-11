Sky TV deals: Sports, Cinema and broadband bundles get huge price cuts - save over £250

What do you mean you've not sorted a Sky TV deal yet to get your Sky Sports fix? Not to worry, as there's still time to take advantage of one of the many different Sky Sports offers today. We've also got a brilliant offer for all you movie fans as Sky Cinema is getting involved in the bundle price beat down today too. Or get Cinema and Sports together for an even bigger discount.

We've also found an incredible Sky broadband and TV bundle on the super fast 59Mb fibre connection which actually works out even cheaper than the basic 11Mb bundle. Decent broadband speeds like this fibre option are absolutely essential for modern households with multiple smart devices, phones and HD/4K media streaming and downloads on the go at any time.

Sky Sports is one of the more expensive add-ons to a Sky TV bundle and it's been a while since we've had a decent offer to be honest. But the summer drought is almost over and Sky has knocked big chunks off two different Sky deals today, one with Sky Entertainment and Sky Sports and the other also adding the excellent Sky Cinema package on top. You're getting everything in lovely HD too.

The following bundles both come with Sky Entertainment as the base of the package. This comes with loads of top channels like Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Comedy Central, Fox, SyFy and more. You also get the Sky Q box which can record multiple shows simultaneously.

As for the sporting content, you get all 11 Sky Sports channels with either bundle, including Premier League, Football, F1, Racing, Cricket, Golf, Sky Sports News, Mix, Action, Arena and Main Event. If you opt for Sky Cinema too, extra channels will include Action, Comedy, Thriller, Drama, Sci-fi & Horror and Select - not to mention a huge choice of on-demand movies and a new premiere added every day.

You can add other extras (4K upgrades, Sky Kids, box sets/Netflix) as you go through the bundle process, but if you decide to add Sky Cinema to the deal after originally clicking the bundle option without, be sure to back out and start again as it doesn't discount its price unless you chose that option from the start for some reason.

The best Sky TV deals for sports, movies and more

Sky TV Entertainment | Sky Q Box | Fibre Broadband | £51.50 £39 a month

If you're looking to switch broadband provider as well today then this is a superb offer from Sky for its top-tier fibre broadband with average download speeds of 59Mb. You're getting the Sky TV Entertainment package bundled in too and the saving is all sorts of epic at £225 over 18 months. This broadband deal's extra special today considering the much slower 11Mb deal from Sky actually costs £42 a month instead of £39 for this super fast fibre option.

View Deal

If you're also in the market for a new TV to enjoy all this content on , we can help you save a lot of money and get the best price via our roundup of the latest cheap TV deals. Want to make sure you don't miss a game this season? Then check out our guide, Premier League 19/20 live stream for advice on how to watch every game online and from anywhere.