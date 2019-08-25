Rendering of leaked PS5 design brings the rumored console to life

If you have some misgivings about that leaked PlayStation game console patent that could be the long-awaited PlayStation 5, you might be in for a pleasant surprise if Sony actually uses the design. At least, if the actual production model were to look anything like the 3D rendering that LetsGoDigital designed themselves.

The first to report about the leaked patent, the Dutch publication created their own 3D renderings for what could be the next PlayStation 5, all based on the patent illustrations they obtained showcasing the console from different angles. That includes the back section and its ports.

While the console in those illustrations might seem like a weird-looking night vision device from the future – and quite a departure from the PS4 design, LetsGoDigital’s 3D renderings have actually upped its cool factor by a few notches.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: LetsGoDigital) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: LetsGoDigital) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: LetsGoDigital) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

A taste of things to come

As opposed to the boring white on shaded gray look the console was sporting in the illustrations, LetsGoDigital gives the rumored PS5 an all-black sleek and shiny exterior. It also comes complete with a PS5 logo, multimedia buttons, and blue lighting.

To make it look even more attractive, that curved V shape on top, which we speculated could be in reference to the Roman numeral V, as well as side slits near the bottom that could be the vents, is lit up with LED lighting. Finally, there looks to be five USB ports in the front for connecting controllers, USB headphones and external hard drives to the console.

Of course, these 3D models are entirely speculative. It has been confirmed that the design was indeed registered in the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) database this August, and Matt Stott, Senior Artist at Codemasters, did say in a now deleted tweet that it’s the PS5 Dev Kit. Still, the only way to know how exactly the PlayStation 5 will look is when Sony releases official images of the console themselves.

So we’ll have to wait and see how accurate these 3D renderings are.