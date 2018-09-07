Razer Phone 2 spotted with Snapdragon 845 and 8GB of RAM

The gaming-focused Razer Phone 2 - which has been confirmed by the company to be in the works - appears to have popped up on a benchmarking site, revealing some of its specs.

It was spotted on the popular Geekbench platform, and the listing appears to confirm that the Razer Phone 2 will pack a Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8GB of RAM.

That will make it one of the most powerful smartphones on the market, with the latest Qualcomm chipset and a level of RAM found only in a handful of devices, such as the OnePlus 6 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Not the latest Android?

While the Razer Phone 2 is rumored to launch after the official arrival of Android 9 Pie on October 9, the benchmark result suggests the phone will launch with Android 8.1 Oreo instead.

That said, we'd fully expect the Razer Phone 2 to get an upgrade to Android Pie in the months after launch.

There's currently no word on a Razer Phone 2 release date, but the original handset landed in November 2017, so we'd expect the same timing this year.

Via MySmartPrice