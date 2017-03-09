PS4 4.50 update is coming today – here's what you can expect

The next PlayStation 4 update is set to be a big one – announced last month, Sony revealed it would introduce external hard drive support as well as 3D Blu-ray support for the PlayStation VR headset.

The update has been in testing for over a month now despite rumors from people on the inside that it would be rolled out March 7, it didn't appear. PlayStation have now confirmed, however, that it's coming on March 9. Isn't a 9 just a more rounded 7, really?

Aside from the big changes we’ve previously detailed there are lots of little changes being introduced in this update including changes to the notifications tab and the degree of customization users have over their profiles.

Streamlined and personal

The notifications tab will now roll notifications, downloads, uploads and game alerts into one single tab. The intention here is to make it see all your new news “at-a-glance” but to us it seems slightly confusing and messy. Apparently there will, however, be the option to press ‘options’ and select the subcategory of notification you’d like to see.

Users are also going to have slightly more control over their profiles with the option to choose the color of their profile and the addition of custom themes. Apparently you can’t import an image from a USB but you can use the PS4 browser to google an image, capture it and set it as your theme.

You can also use images you’ve screen grabbed in your favorite games which adds a feeling that your PlayStation profile is really yours.

The Quick Menu is also receiving a refresh; now it’ll take over less of your gameplay screen when you pull it up and you’ll be able to create new parties, invite friends to existing parties and and join existing parties without having to trail all the way out to the separate party app.

Boost mode engaged

Voice chat capabilities are coming to Remote Play on PC, Mac and Xperia Devices. Now you can chat with your friends online even when you're not on your system – just switch your microphone on and off via the tool bar in the Remote Play app.

PSVR owners won't be left out with improved 2D image resolution and higher framerates of 120Hz in cinematic mode.

Last but not least, PS4 Pro users can look forward to that Boost Mode for improved performance on games that haven't been specifically patched for Sony's 4K machine.

The thing the majority of PS4 owners will be most excited about is still, of course, the external hard drive support.

