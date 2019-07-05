Prime Day mobile phone deals come early with Carphone Warehouse's summer sale

If you've been holding out until Amazon Prime Day 2019 to grab a new mobile phone bargain, Carphone Warehouse has brought forward proceedings by 11 days. Today sees the start of its Deals Too Good To Miss summer sale event offering big discounts and mobile phone deals across a range of top devices.

As part of a sale in-store and on Carphone Warehouse's website are discounts on handsets including the likes of Huawei, Google, Samsung and even Apple iPhone. There's money to be saved on both cheap handsets and the big flagship names you know.

We've listed the best offers from this sale below so you can compare all of the different options and get your dream mobile phone. Or head straight to Carphone Warehouse to see everything they have on offer.

The best of the summer sale Carphone Warehouse deals

- Samsung Galaxy S10e | iD | £29.99 upfront | £29.99 a month | 1GB data

- iPhone XR | iD | £49.99 upfront | £39.99 a month | 5GB data

- iPhone 7 | O2 | £29.99 upfront | £26 a month | 6GB data

- Samsung Galaxy A50 | O2 | Free upfront | £24 a month | 10GB data

- Google Pixel 3a | O2 | FREE upfront | £24 a month | 10GB data

- Huawei P30 Lite | O2 | £29.99 upfront | £24 a month | 10GB data

- Samsung Galaxy A70 | £49.99 upfront | £24 a month | 10GB data

- Samsung Galaxy A40 | Free upfront | £20 a month | 4GB data

- Google Pixel 3a XL | £49.99 upfront | £24 a month | 10GB data

- Huawei Mate 20 Pro | £30 upfront | £29.99 a month | 30GB data with Huawei Freelace Headphones