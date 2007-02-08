Call your loved one free thanks to Mobiboo

Mobiboo's Home Buffet package costs £40 per year and means you can get completely free calls on Valentine's Day

Mobiboo , an internet telephony company, is to offer free calls to anywhere in the world on Valentine's Day for anyone who signs up to its service between now and Wednesday.

Those who sign up to Mobiboo's Dashboard soft phone with the Home Buffet package will be able to make free calls to all landlines and mobiles across the world, all day next Wednesday 14 February.

Mobiboo's Home Buffet package costs £40 per year, and gives users unlimited calls to UK landlines for twelve months. Its Dashboard service is a free download that turns a computer into a telephone. The interface lists a user's contacts and can also be used to send instant messages. Users get their own phone number for incoming calls.

"Mobiboo users can already speak and chat to other Mobiboo users free of charge worldwide, so we thought that for one day only we would let them speak to all their loved ones for free, as we firmly believe that communities are built through communication," said Patrick Cannon, Mobiboo's sales and marketing director.