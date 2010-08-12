Tesco offering £6 a month mobile contract

Tesco has launched what it is calling the UK's cheapest mobile phone contract, offering unlimited texts and 100 minutes for £6 per month.

The supermarket giant is offering a one-month SIM, so no huge contract length and, as you might expect, you also get the added bonus of Clubcard points.

Lance Batchelor, CEO of Tesco Mobile and Tesco Telecoms said: "This deal is ideal for a younger market or any text addict out there who doesn't want to have to fork out a large amount each month but still wants to use their mobile to their hearts content.

Big increase

"We've seen a big increase in SIM-only mobile tariffs as savvy spenders hang on to their handsets and shop around for the best tariffs available."

So, if you're short on pennies and looking for a cheap SIM-only deal then this may well be for you.