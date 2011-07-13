There's just one week left to vote in the TechRadar Phone Awards, where you can have your say on what the greatest phone landmarks of the last year are.

We've had well over 120,000 votes already but there's still time for you to cast yours.

We want to know what game you think should win out. Let us know if you think Cut the Rope should beat Angry Birds in the big gaming face-off, or if Android really has what it takes to become the OS of the year.

Award winners

To vote, simply head over to http://awards2011.techradar.com and go to the Vote Now section.

In return for your votes, you can also sign up to our big phone prize draw.

You'll be in with a chance of winning one of 13 fantastic smartphones. We have five Dell Venue Pros, five HTC Pro 7s, two Sony Ericsson Xperia arcs and one Sony Ericsson Xperia PLAY up for grabs!

The voting will close Wednesday 20 July and all the winners will be announced that day.