Mobile tickets to beat UK weather nightmare

Check the weather, decide if you want to risk it and then order a ticket to your phone

One UK music festival is getting around the problem of weather-wary ticket buyers - by using mobile phone ticketing technology to sell last-minute tickets.

The Secret Garden Party is selling tickets by text so would-be revellers can make a short notice decision on the weather and still get guaranteed entry to the event.

New online and mobile ticketing service, tixmob , sends a unique coded ticket for events to a mobile phone. Users can buy tickets by credit or debit cards (with a 2 per cent commission charge) and then have them send either directly to their phone or to other friends or family members' phones. The Secret Garden Party event, an independent festival in East Anglia, runs from 26th-29th July, and is one of the first UK festivals to use mobile ticketing.

"Using affordable technology backed up with a powerful online and mobilemarketing platform we can help small independent festivals like Secret Garden Party deliver tickets affordably and promote their event," commented Ramesh Kumar, business development director of tixmob.