LG G2 in line for Android 4.4 KitKat update, but not until March 2014

LG has offered the first indication of when its impressive LG G2 handset will be furnished with the new Android 4.4 KitKat update.

The Korean company told Mobile Syrup that the new version of Google's operating system will begin hitting Canadian networks sometime during March 2014.

While the representative failed to mention US and UK networks it seems reasonable that we could expect the update around the same time, if not a little sooner.

Currently the highly-rated G2 remains on Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, so fans of the uniquely designed handset will be hoping for a finger or two of KitKat as soon as possible.

Opinion splitter

The handset arrived in the UK last month, following its launch in August, packing a full HD 1080p 5.2-inch display with a pixel resolution of 424ppi.

It's also got plenty of power, thanks to a with a 2.26GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 CPU and 2GB of RAM.

Aside from its top specs, the G2's calling card is undoubtedly its rear-mounted volume rocker that has so far split opinion among smartphone enthusiasts.

Via SlashGear