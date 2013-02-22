Huawei exec: Full HD screens below 5-inches are pointless

The Huawei Ascend P2 won't be sporting the full HD display which has previously been reported, with the mid-range handset having to make do with a 720p offering.

Official word came via Huawei's Mobile Division head Richard Yu, who took to Sina Weibo (China's version of Twitter) to confirm the Ascend P2 will feature a 4.7-inch, 720p screen.

Yu added that a 1080p display under 5 inches in size would be pointless, as the human eye wouldn't be able to distinguish the difference between that an a 720p offering - take that HTC One.

On its way

Other rumours suggest the Huawei Ascend P2 will run a 1.5Ghz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, Android Jelly Bean and pack a 13MP camera and sizable 3,000mAh battery.

If the Ascend P2 does become reality it will slide in below the flagship Huawei Ascend D2 which sports a 5-inch, full HD IPS+ display.

We expect to see the Huawei Ascend P2 at MWC 2013 next week, so keep a look out for our hands on review.

