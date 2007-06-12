AVG protects mobile phones with new security

AVG today launched a mobile security platform designed to combat the threat of mobile viruses.

AVG Mobile Security protects Symbian UIQ 3.0 platform mobile phones, compatible with Sony Ericsson P990i, M600i and W950i devices. It features SMS anti-spam and anti-virus as well as preference settings such as 'whitelists'.

The estimated number of mobile viruses and threats to mobile phones today numbers about 350 and continues to rise, AVG said. If your phone is affected by a virus it could make it inoperable, or land you with a large phone bill caused by unwanted messages and calls.

"As our first product for mobile phones, the new AVG Mobile Security platform was designed to help users keep their mobile communications secure at all times," said Larry Bridwell, global security strategist at Grisoft, an AVG business partner.

"Hackers are now finding ways to access mobile phone data and we want to ensure that our users stay protected. We look forward to building upon this product and extending AVG's comprehensive and unobtrusive security to protect as many mobile phones as possible," he said.

AVG Mobile Security is available as a free beta version now - go to www.avguk.com and then register for the beta portal at http://beta.grisoft.cz/ .