Amazon phone production to start later this year

It's been a bit quiet on the Amazon phone front recently, but fresh reports say the online retailer could start mass producing handsets within the next six months.

According to the Wall Street Journal, sources from Amazon's component suppliers have revealed that the firm is currently testing smartphones.

Apparently Amazon is planning on mass producing a mobile phone towards the end of this year, or at the start of 2013.

Broadening mobile reach

The sources go on to say that Amazon is considering a handset which sports a screen somewhere between 4- and 5-inches, which would put it up against the likes of the HTC One X, Samsung Galaxy S3 and LG Optimus 4X HD.

Amazon already has a handful of own-brand mobile devices in the form of the Kindle ereaders and Kindle Fire tablet, and a phone would see it broaden its reach in the market.

With Amazon's pedigree in affordable devices, we'd expect its smartphone to carry an attractive price tag – potentially undercutting the competition by some margin.

There's been no official word from Amazon on the potential of creating its own phone, and the unnamed sources mean we can't take this latest report as the gospel truth – so it looks we'll have to wait and see.

From Wall Street Journal via SlashGear