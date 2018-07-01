The best Google Pixel and Pixel XL deals in July 2018

The end is nye. The brilliant reinvention of Google's mobile phones is nearing the expiration of its shelf life. The Google Pixel will soon be no more.

Since the announcement of the Pixel 2, every major retailer has been trying to flog the last of its stock of the predecessor. Now all that's available on contract are refurbished deals for the Google Pixel.

It seems like a a bit of a shame we were hoping that the phone would simply drop in value as a cheap alternative to the Pixel 2, just like they have done on other usurped flagships such as the iPhone 6S and Samsung Galaxy S7.

But suddenly they're gone. And now that Pixel 2 XL is also available, the original Pixel XL has gone the same way. In the comparison chart below, you'll see the contract plans for refurbished Google Pixels and Pixel XLs.

