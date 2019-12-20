This Philips Ambilight TV deal is under £400 ahead of Boxing Day sales

We're seeing more and more Boxing Day sales landing early this year, which makes it a great time to pick up this 43-inch Philips Ambilight TV deal. This £70 price drop is active with a number of retailers, but you can grab this fantastic TV with a two-year guarantee included for just £379 at Currys. You're not just picking up any display in this 4K TV deal, the Philips Ambilight range has a unique set of LEDs positioned at the back of the unit to cast colours from the screen onto the wall behind the set. The result is a stunning experience with amazing immersion - all you favourite movies, shows, and games feel bigger and deeper, filling your living room with colour.

Aside from all that fanciness, you're also getting a high-performance TV for your cash. This is the 2019 model, so you're getting the latest in Philips' P5 processing as well as improved upscaling and HDR quality. Essentially, you can expect vivid colours, immersive depth, and crystal sharp contrast from your new TV with standard picture quality being upscaled to 4K with more precision and less jaggy edges.

This Philips Ambilight deal also benefits from Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos - excellent features, especially at this price tag. Plus you're getting full native Amazon Alexa support to hook up your new TV to your smart home. This is an amazing early Boxing Day sales TV deal, offering a high-performance TV with some stunning features.

Philips Ambilight 4K 43-inch smart TV | £449 £379 at Currys

This amazing 43-inch Philips Ambilight TV deal is down below £400 this week in the early Boxing Day sales. With immersive Ambilight LEDs casting every colour from your TV's display to the wall and environment surrounding it, as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos included, you'll never watch your favourite shows and movies in the same way again.

View Deal

If you're not convinced by this amazing early Boxing Day sales TV deal, you can always check out the best cheap 4K TV sales around. If you're looking for something with a little more power, why not browse our picks of the cheapest OLED TV prices available today. To stay on top of all the latest Boxing Day sales, be sure to stay in touch as we'll be reporting them all as soon as they come in.