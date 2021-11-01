Black Friday TV deals in Australia 2021: the best early sales available right now

Black Friday TV deals are dropping early, weeks ahead of the official November sale. This year's Black Friday sales are a perfect opportunity to score your dream TV at a record-low price, and we're rounding up all the best early offers below, plus all the latest Black Friday news.

Black Friday 2021 officially falls on November 26 this year, but many retailers have already started slashing prices on big-screen televisions. Sure, you could wait until the big day to score a massive discount, but if you need a new telly right now, you can't go wrong with the reduced items listed here.



You'll find clearance prices on last year's sets, as well first-time discounts on newer models, so whether you're looking for a budget LCD set, or a premium OLED or Mini LED model, our Black Friday TV deals guide will have you covered.



We're combing through all the early Black Friday sales and listing the best TV deals for you below. Our Black Friday TV deals guide also covers when official sales will start, where to look for bargains, and our predictions for this year's best deals. We'll be updating this page through Cyber Monday and beyond, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the latest Black Friday news.

So far, we've been very impressed with what's on offer ahead of Black Friday 2021, with some sweet TV deals already slashing hundreds of the price of quality televisions. We've listed today's best deals from the AU below and will be updating this page with all the latest offers.

The best early Black Friday TV deals in Australia

Samsung QN85A Samsung 55-inch QN85A 4K UHD Neo QLED | A U$3,379 AU$2,881save AU$498) Samsung's fantastic QN85A 4K UHD Neo QLED gets a slight bump in price this week, however, it's still pretty cheap for a 55-inch model with the latest Mini LED technology, meaning you can buy into the next generation of TVs now for a reasonable price point. You can pick it up from Appliances Online with a discount of AU$498 off the RRP. View Deal

Sony 65-inch X90J 4K LED TV Sony 65-inch X90J 4K LED TV | AU$3,199 RRP AU$2,295 on Sony Australia (save AU$904) Sony's new X90J is still discounted, however, the 65-inch model has gone up slightly to AU$2,295 – that's still a saving of AU$704 from the RRP. The new telly offers full array local dimming for excellent contrast, along with Sony's cutting edge Cognitive Processor XR technology and built-in Google Assistant support. View Deal

Samsung QN85A Samsung 75-inch QN85A 4K UHD Neo QLED | A U$986 AU$4,447(save AU$802) The discoun on Samsung's new and entirely epic Mini LED-sporting QN85A 4K UHD Neo QLED has admittedly gotten smaller this week, but thankfully Appliances Central is still offering a massive AU$802 off the 75-inch Samsung QN85A from the RRP, which is a fantastic deal regardless. View Deal

Image LG C1 OLED (65-inch): | AU$3,495 AU$3,210 (Save AU$285) - The LG C1 OLED is the latest 2021 C-Series OLED TV from LG, and it's on sale today for $1,896 at Appliance Central. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation and is the more alluring Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far. View Deal

Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This Vizio set was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and luckily for you, it's already on sale for just $999.99 at Best Buy. That's the best deal we've seen and an incredible price for a premium OLED TV. The 55-inch set features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

When will the best Black Friday TV deals start in 2021? When will we start to see official Black Friday TV deals? Black Friday proper falls on November 26 this year, however, we could start to see sales pop up well before that. This varies from retailer to retailer as they try to outdo each other with earlier and earlier sales, but the best deals typically happen between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

How can I get the best Black Friday TV deals?

Buying a TV on Black Friday can be stressful: there are hundreds, if not thousands, of deals to sift through, and it can be difficult to know which offers are genuinely good... and which aren't.



Our team will also be sorting through all the Black Friday TV deals to bring you the very best offers on this page. It's also worth doing your homework ahead of time so you can score the best TV at the lowest price available. You should also have an idea of what size and features you're looking for to help narrow down your decision when shopping for Black Friday TV deals.



Over the years, we've found that many of the best value deals tend to appear the closer you get to the actual Black Friday weekend, especially on more expensive products – like TVs – where retailers could still make a profit while knocking a hefty amount off the price.

At last year's Black Friday sale, budget TVs were top sellers, with brands like Hisense and TCL offering stunningly low prices on big-screen 4K TVs. The only problem was stock was limited, and the most popular deals sold out rather quickly. We recommend keeping an eye out for Black Friday ads and bookmarking this page as we'll be rounding up all the best Black Friday TV deals here as soon as they launch.

Black Friday TV deals - our predictions

The Black Friday TV deals we expect to see in 2021

So what Black Friday TV deals do we expect to see at this year's sale? The early Black Friday 2021 deals listed above a good indication of the brands and models we're likely to see on sale on the big day, though we predict much bigger discounts on the day and through to Cyber Monday 2021.

So, if you've been holding out for a brand new premium OLED or QLED TV, chances are you'll have plenty of deals to choose from between November 26-29.

What about Cyber Monday - will there be better TV deals than on Black Friday?

Cyber Monday kicks off on the first Monday after Black Friday, falling on November 29 this year. You'd be forgiven for thinking all the deals would be exhausted over Black Friday (which typically extends throughout November these days), but Cyber Monday is still a great time to save money on the tech you want.

We'd recommend going for the best Black Friday TV deals rather than waiting for Cyber Monday, but if you don't find what you're looking for, it's a great second chance to find a discounted TV.

Essentially, any online store is worth keeping an eye on over Cyber Monday; after all, it's a sales event dedicated to online shopping.

Last year's Black Friday TV deals in Australia

We saw plenty of Black Friday TV deals in the Australia last year, with huge discounts from retailers like JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys. Aussie TV deals included mid-to-high-end sets from brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony. Retailers offered record-low prices on QLED and OLED displays and first-time discounts on Samsung's 2020 The Frame TV.

Image LG 65-inch 65UM7400PTA 4K smart TV | Now AU$865 (with coupon code) | Videopro eBay store Even if you were to pay the AU$1,082 listing price LG's 65-inch UM74 telly, it would still be terrific value. However, you can actually score a further 20% off when you apply the coupon code PITCH20 at checkout, bringing the price down to an amazing AU$865. Not bad for a 4K TV with built-in ThinQ AI smart functionality.

Image Samsung 65-inch Series 6 Q60T QLED 4K TV | AU$1,739 (RRP: AU$2,199; save AU$460) Sporting brilliant, true-to-life colour thanks to the use of quantum dot technology, Samsung's 2020 Series 6 QLED TV delivers incredibly vivid pictures and a number of great features, including Game Mode and Ambient Mode. Previously priced at AU$2,199, Amazon Australia's sale price is currently AU$1,739 – that's a saving of AU$460 big ones.

Image Samsung 75-inch Series 8 Crystal UHD 4K TV | AU$2,199 (RRP: AU$2,589; save AU$390) Identical to the 55-inch model listed earlier, only much bigger at 75 inches, this excellent Crystal UHD telly from Samsung also offers Amazon Alexa functionality, HDR10+ support and Ambient Mode. Usually priced at AU$2,589, Amazon Australia's sale price is currently AU$2,199– that's a discount of AU$390, which is not too shabby.

Image Samsung QA55Q60RAW 55-inch QLED TV | Now AU$1,108 | Videopro eBay store Videopro's eBay store has a great price on Samsung's 55-inch Q60 QLED TV, bringing the cost down to only AU$1,108 (usual listing price is AU$1,385) when you use the code PITCH20 at checkout. Samsung's Series 6 Q60R offers quantum dot colour technology, FreeSync support for lag-free gaming and advanced QLED upscaling. If you'd like something bigger, we also have a deal on this telly in a 65-inch version below.