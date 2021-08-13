Black Friday TV deals 2021: what we expect

Black Friday TV deals are always popular during the holiday sales season, and for good reason: November is one of the best times of year to save money on a TV. We'll be rounding up the biggest discounts here once they start - but in the meantime, we'll tell you everything you need to know to bag a bargain later this year.

Black Friday falls on November 26, so there's a while to go yet. We're expecting to see plenty of Black Friday deals on top brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Hisense from US retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart - as well as Currys, Argos, and John Lewis in the UK.

Once the sales start, we'll curate the best Black Friday TV deals here. Whether you're looking for the latest high-end QLED or OLED TV, or a cheap set from brands like Hisense and Insignia, we'll have you covered.

But if you can't wait until November to buy a new TV, no problem. We're rounding up the best cheap TV deals that are happening now elsewhere on the site. You'll also find links to our favorite retailers offering discounts on top-brand TVs all year-round.

Black Friday TV deals: FAQ

How can I get the best Black Friday TV deals?

Buying a TV on Black Friday can be stressful: there are hundreds, if not thousands, of deals to sift through, and it can be difficult to know which offers are genuinely good... and which aren't. But that's where we can help. We'll be rounding up all the best TV Black Friday deals here, once they launch - so bookmark this page, and check back closer to the time.

If you'd like to do some extra digging yourself, here are some quick links to the best retailers to browse for TV discounts on Black Friday. It's worth doing your homework ahead of time, and getting a feel for 'normal' prices, ahead of the holiday sales season.

Top US retailers

Top UK retailers

What about Cyber Monday - will there be better TV deals than on Black Friday?

Cyber Monday kicks off on the first Monday after Black Friday, falling on November 29 this year. You'd be forgiven for thinking all the deals would be exhausted over Black Friday (which typically extends throughout November these days), but Cyber Monday is still a great time to save money on the tech you want.

We'd recommend going for the best Black Friday TV deals rather than waiting for Cyber Monday, but if you don't find what you're looking for, it's a great second chance to find a discounted TV.

Essentially, any online store is worth keeping an eye on over Cyber Monday; after all, it's a sales event dedicated to online shopping. If you're in the US, Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy go all out over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while UK buyers should keep an eye on retailers like Currys, Argos, and John Lewis.

Last year's best Black Friday TV deals (US)

Taking a look back at last year's Black Friday TV deals can help us predict what the 2021 sales will have in the future for us. In the US, we saw a slew of early Black Friday TV deals from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon with sales that began as early as late October. We can expect that same trend to happen in 2021, and we'll be rounding up all the early sales for you below.



This year, cheap TVs were a popular theme, with brands like Hisense and TCL offering massive big-screen TVs for record-low prices. We also saw higher-end OLED and QLED TVs get significant price cuts from brands like Vizio and Samsung. We expect to see more cheap TV deals in 2021 and higher-end brands offering better deals from the newest models.

32-49 inch Black Friday TV deals last year

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $119.99 $88 at Walmart

If you're looking to pick up a cheap small-screen TV, then this Sceptre 32-inch is a fantastic option, and it's currently on sale at the Walmart Black Friday sale for just $88.



TCL 40-inch HD Smart TV | $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 – For just $159.99, you can get this featured packed TCL 40-inch TV at Best Buy. The HD Android TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can control your set completely hands-free.



Samsung 43-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $299.99 $267.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – For just $267.99, you can snag the Samsung 7-series, which is perfect for those more budget-minded folks who still want a feature-laden 4K TV from a top brand. They feature a universal guide that's super handy for streaming content and Samsung's Crystal Display technology for a sharp, clear picture.



Sony Bravia 49-inch X800H 4K TV: $649 $549 at Best Buy

Save $100 - A £100 discount is bringing this Sony Bravia 49-inch TV down below $550 this week. That's a great price as you're getting Dolby Vision HDR, a suite of smart catch-up services, and a 60Hz panel.

50-59 inch Black Friday TV deals last year

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV | $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - This TCL 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $229.99 at Best Buy's Black Friday sale. That's awesome value, considering that this TV is compatible with the Google Assistant and features a handy voice remote.

VIZIO 55-inch OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV: $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

One of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen, Best Buy has this Vizio OLED TV down to an all-time low price of $899.99. The 55-inch 4K TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the intense OLED Ultra Color Spectrum that brings one billion authentic colors to your screen.

Sony 65-inch X900H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,399.99 $999 at Best Buy

Save $400 – Packed with premium features, the 2020 Sony 65-inch 4K TV gets a $400 price cut at Best Buy. The Ultra HD smart TV features a game mode for a super-smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

LG CX OLED 55-inch TV: $1,799 $1,399 at Best Buy

Best Buy members can save $350 on LG's flagship 4K OLED TV with this great deal. The CX range has best-in-class image quality, has Alexa built in, as well as all the smart TV apps you could wish for: Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, and many, many more. It's also perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X with HDMI 2.1, a 120Hz refresh rate, and VRR.

60-85 inch Black Friday TV deals last year

LG CX OLED 65-inch TV: $2,499 $1,899 at Best Buy

Save $600 – Go up a screen size with this 65-inch OLED TV deal, now discounted for an amazing $600 discount. It's basically down to the original RRP of the 55-inch size, so it's a very worthwhile saving.

Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD smart TV: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

This 70-inch Insignia is now featuring a fantastic $100 saving at the Best Buy Black Friday sale. The smart TV comes equipped with Fire TV and Amazon Alexa fully built in - not bad value at all if you're looking for a one-stop inexpensive TV that's useful right out of the box.

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $220 on this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The 6 Series set features smart capabilities, and you'll get to experience clear, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Crystal 4K display.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio - not bad for the price.

Sony 75-inch X900H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,999.99 $1,569 at Amazon

Save $430 – Packed with premium features, the 2020 Sony 67-inch 4K TV gets a $430 price cut at Amazon. The Ultra HD smart TV features a game mode for a super-smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Samsung 75-inch QLED Q70T Series TV: $2,199.99 $1,497.99 at Amazon

Save $700 – You can score an epic $700 discount on the Samsung 75-inch QLED TV just ahead of the Black Friday deals event. The Q70T Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa for voice control.

LG 86-inch NanoCell 90 4K TV: $2,799 $2,199 at Best Buy

Save $600 – Why settle for small screens when the LG Nano90 comes in an 86-inch size, now with a $600 price cut? You'll get Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a 120Hz panel too. It's not an LG OLED, sadly, but you won't get an OLED this big for such a good price.

Last year's best Black Friday TV deals (UK)

We saw plenty of Black Friday TV deals in the UK last year, with huge discounts from retailers like Currys, Very, and John Lewis. While the US saw a trend of cheaper sets on sale, UK TV deals included higher-end sets on sale from brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony. Retailers offered a range of QLED and OLED TVs down to record-low prices and first-time discounts on Samsung's 2020 Frame TV.



We expect to see more higher-end TVs on sale during the Black Friday 2021 deals event, and we're hoping to see more discounts from cheaper brands as well.

32-49 inch Black Friday TV deals - UK last year

JVC LT-32C600 32-inch HD TV: £219 £169 at Currys

Save £50 on this budget HD TV from JVC. You're making do with a 50Hz panel, which is par for the course at this small 32-inch size – but you will get Freeview Play and two HDMI 1.4 ports for basic passthrough from AV hardware and consoles. With JVC's Smart Platform tech you'll be all set for Netflix, Prime Video, and iPlayer too.

Samsung 43-inch (2020) 4K TV: was £379 now £299 at Currys

Save £80 – The Samsung UE43TU7100 is a highly affordable 4K smart TV this Black Friday with this saving of £80. If offers HDR10+ support, catch-up TV and 4K streaming, 4K upscaling and 2 HDMI ports.



LG UN80006LC 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £549 £379 at Currys

Save £180 – This LG has just dropped to £379 at Currys in this week's cheap TV deals, which makes for an excellent price on the TruMotion 100, HDR 10, Ultra Surround Sound display. Not only that but new Spotify members can also pick up six months of Premium for free.



Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: £549 £399 at Currys

Save £150 – Head to Amazon to get the smallest iteration of Samsung's The Frame TV at its lowest ever price. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is an HD TV for those who think form should match the picture.

Sony Bravia KD43XH8096BU 43-inch 4K TV: £649 £549 at Currys

Save £100 - A £100 discount is bringing this Sony Bravia 43-inch TV down below £550 this week. That's a great price as you're getting Dolby Vision HDR, a suite of smart catch up services and 400Hz fluid motion, which will give your pictures a better look through panning scenes and nature programming.



Samsung The Serif 4K QLED TV: £999 £799 at Currys

Save £200 – You can save £200 on this 49-inch QLED TV, which uses long supports to imitate an artist's easel and be free-standing on your floor, without need for a counter or wall-mounting bracket.

50-59 inch Black Friday TV deals UK

Philips 58-inch 4K HDR TV: £499 £379 at Currys

Save £120 – After a cheap set that's just got cheaper? The Philips 58PUS7555 packs in 4K resolution, HDR, and even Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Note there's no Ambilight, but with a £120 discount does that really matter?

Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV | £899 £649 at Currys

Save £150 – The latest Q60 QLED TV to come out of Samsung, you're picking up a fantastic display here with an equally amazing £250 discount. There's plenty to get excited about under the hood of this QLED panel, with premium tech offering up crystal clear 4K and intelligent sound.



Panasonic 58-inch HX800 4K TV: £749 £699 at Argos

Save £50 – Get a Panasonic HX800 LCD TV for just £699, after an additional £50 saving dropped the price even further. This five-star TV packs in HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and has excellent picture quality for the price.

Philips 55-inch OLED805 with Ambilight: £1,499 £1,199 at Currys

Save £300 – This high-end model is a premium package from Philips. It's an OLED TV with Google Assistant, Dolby Vision / HDR10+ / HLG, Dolby Atmos audio, and three-sided Ambilight.

LG CX OLED 55-inch TV: £1,799 £1,299 at Currys

Save £500 – The CX OLED is this year's flagship LG TV, with an a9 Gen 3 processor powering an exceptional OLED picture. Throw in Dolby Vision HDR, the webOS smart TV platform, and a sleek stand / speaker design, and you've got yourself a capable home cinema centerpiece.



Sony Bravia 55-inch A8 OLED TV: £1,699 £1,299 at Currys

Save £400 – Want a real discount? You can get £400 off this Sony OLED TV at a 55-inch size, with 4K HDR, an OLED panel, a state-of-art X1 Ultimate processor, and an Acoustic Surface Audio design that literally vibrates the screen to emit sound.



Panasonic 55-inch HZ1000 OLED TV: £1,699 £1,499 at Argos

Save £200 – This mid-price OLED TV from Panasonic boasts an incredible picture, 40W of Dolby Atmos audio, and a swivel stand to perfectly calibrate home viewing.

60-85 inch Black Friday TV deals UK

Samsung 65-inch (2020) HDR 4K TV: was £619 now £499 at John Lewis (save £90)

Save £120 – If you're looking for a big-screen, 4K TV for less this Black Friday, the cheapest 65-inch option at John Lewis is this feature-packed Samsung UE65TU7100, which is currently £120 off after a double-dip discount. And because you're buying through John Lewis, you bag yourself a 5-year guarantee too.



LG 70UN74006LA 70-inch 4K TV: £799 £689 at Amazon

Save £110 - This LG is one massive TV, but, thanks to a tasty price cut courtesy of the Amazon Black Friday deals you're getting a bargain. Compatible with HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro, this LG also has a full suite of smart TV functionality.



Philips 65-inch OLED TV with Ambilight: £2,499 £1,999 at Currys

Save £500 – Philips' OLED+934 was the company's flagship set in 2019, and so it packs in all the latest HDR formats, as well as Ambilight projection and a built-in soundbar from audio specialist Bowers & Wilkins.



LG CX 77-inch OLED TV: £4,499 £3,499 at John Lewis

Save £1,000 – Want something bigger? This 77-inch OLED TV from LG can be had at John Lewis for £3,499, which is a whopping £1,000 discount less than its the original RRP. The CX was our favorite 2020 OLED, so we wouldn't miss out.

Samsung 85-inch Q950TS QLED 8K TV: £11,999 now £9,999 at John Lewis

Save £2,000 on this super-sized 8K TV. As Samsung's flagship 2020 TV, you're getting the highest specifications of any TV in the range, with expansive OTS+ audio, HDR10+ support, and naturally 8K resolution. Upscaling is superb, as is the Tizen operating system.