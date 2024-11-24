Massive Amazon UK Black Friday sale is live this weekend - here are 31 deals I'd buy now

Amazon UK just launched its Black Friday sale for 2024 and it's packed with thousands of discounts with up to 68% off across TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones, tablets, phones, gaming, and more. With eight years of Black Friday experience behind me, I've searched through this year's sale to pick out 31 of the best deals I recommend buying now.

One deal I can't approve of enough is the Nothing Ear (a) for £69 (was £99). These earbuds are one of the biggest surprises of the year, scoring a full five stars in our Nothing Ear (a) review for their excellent AirPods-beating audio quality and impressive noise cancellation. All for a budget-friendly price of under £70? I'll take it.

Next to that, you can find a whopping 50% discount on the Google Pixel 8 Pro. It may be an older device but £499 for a super-powerful handset that's excellent for everyday use and taking photos is a steal. There's also this cheap but surprisingly capable Eufy G50 Robot Vacuum for £99.99 (was £169.99), an essential Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush for £35 (was £100) and the brand-new MacBook Air (M3) for a record-low price.

While these offers shouldn't get any cheaper over the next week, Amazon has announced a price promise is in effect until December 2. This means that if you do see something you bought with the Black Friday badge for less between now and then you will automatically get a refund for the difference. A good bit of peace of mind when shopping today.

You can see all my top picks from the Amazon UK Black Friday sale below or jump into the best offers in various categories using the quick links.

31 best Black Friday deals at Amazon UK

Nothing Ear (a): was £99 now £69 at Amazon These have been some of the surprise earbuds of the year, scoring a sweet five stars in our Nothing Ear (a) review – and now you can get them for their lowest price ever. Considering the latest AirPods are still around £130, the fact that these boast massively superior sound and great active noise cancellation for far less than Apple's offering makes them a no-brainer. Read more ▼

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's Black Friday deals. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free. Read more ▼

Blink Outdoor 4: was £89.99 now £35.99 at Amazon Amazon has this wireless outdoor security camera down to a new record-low price for all as part of its Black Friday deals. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the camera set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. You can also add up to three extra cameras to get an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system. Read more ▼

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £999 now £499 at Amazon Even though a newer version is available, the Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We rated the gorgeous display 5/5 in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device to an incredibly low price for a flagship phone. Read more ▼

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £159.99 now £124.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for the first time since launch this Black Friday. Previous versions have been reduced to under £100 in the past, but it's unlikely we'll ever see an offer like that again on this upgraded version. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including an improved 12-week battery life, a larger glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books. Read more ▼

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was £999 now £849 at Amazon

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - macOS Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and this price cut brings the brand-new version with 16GB of RAM down to a record-low price. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal offer if you're looking for a thin, light and dependable laptop to use for school and work.

Eufy G50 Robot Vacuum: was £169.99 now £99.99 at Amazon The G50 is very budget-friendly even at full price, but even more so with this Black Friday deal, which takes it under £100. A maximum suction of 4,000Pa is extremely good for the price, and the onboard bin is surprisingly generously sized at 600ml. For this price, expect the navigation to be basic, and geared towards whole-home cleans rather than anything more specific. Because there's no central raised puck, it'll be able to sneak under low furniture. We generally rate Eufy highly as a brand, although we haven't reviewed this specific model yet. Read more ▼

Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block: was £169.99 now £109.99 at Amazon I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a build-in sharpener then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja that matches the previous record-low. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its five-piece set of stainless knives and included paring scissors. Read more ▼

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £279.99 now £179 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Black Friday. Read more ▼

Karcher WV5 Plus Window Vac: was £89.99 now £54.99 at Amazon You can save a good amount on the impressive Karcher WV5 Plus right now at Amazon, bringing it down to the lowest price I've seen this year. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery boasts a 35-minute run time, which equals about 105m² on a single charge – or up to 75 windows. That’s more than enough to do a small flat several times over or a couple of trips around a whole home. Read more ▼

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED TV: was £2,699 now £1,499 at Amazon The Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV is the TV everyone wants to own. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and even a great-looking design. Colours look dynamic and natural, and there are deep blacks, too. It's easily one of 2024's best TVs and it's now down to a record-low price. Read more ▼

Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £44.49 at Amazon We already called the new version of these popular cheap earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C510 review – and that was at the full asking price. At this new record-low price, I think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound that also beats the latest AirPods. Read more ▼

Renpho Massage Gun: was £49.90 now £39.99 at Amazon I bought this massage gun myself and found it to be excellent value for money, so I definitely recommend it at this record-low price. It's easy to use, quiet, has four attachments to target different muscles and has six speed settings to suit your preferred pressure. The detachable handle is a nice addition, too, so you can easily reach your back. Read more ▼

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon Here's a return to the record-low price for this impressive bundle featuring the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. On top of all that, battery life is an impressive 60 minutes. Read more ▼

DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £209 at Amazon DJI's latest entry-level drone builds on the Mini 2 SE by bringing 4K video to the table, whereas the Mini 2 SE only shoots in 2.7K. With this early Black Friday deal you get over 20% off what we think is hands-down the best 4K drone for the money. This standard combo includes DJI's basic remote controller and a single battery for a 31-minute flight time. If you're looking for your first drone equipped with a camera, the Mini 4K is a great starting point. Read more ▼

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon A new version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was only recently released and this latest budget-friendly slate has now got a huge 50% discount at Amazon for Black Friday. While not the most powerful tablet out there, the Fire HD 8 has what you need to cover the essentials, such as web browsing, sending emails, watching videos and a little light gaming. Battery life is impressive at up to 13 hours, so it's good to take on the go or if you're just chilling on the couch. Read more ▼

Sonos Era 100: was £249 now £188.98 at Amazon This updated Sonos Era 100 recently knocked the classic Sonos One off the top spot to become our favourite wireless speaker. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile so you can connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or an aux cable and fire music to it from multiple streaming services. The hefty starting price was the only off-putting factor in our Sonos Era 100 review, but this record-low makes it a great buy as an all-around home speaker. Read more ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was £39.99 now £27.99 at Amazon Amazon's new version of the standard Fire TV Stick is now the cheapest it's ever been making this is an affordable way to add or upgrade the essential smart features in your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. As we said in our Fire TV Stick review, this is a decent option if you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup on the cheap. Read more ▼

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was £349 now £299 at Amazon If you want to go for the more modern version of Apple's entry-level tablet then this iPad 10.9 is now at its cheapest price yet for Black Friday. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design. Read more ▼

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449.95 now £299 at Amazon This is a new low price for the fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones and it's a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design. Read more ▼

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £849.99 now £599.99 at Amazon

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel i7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
OS - Windows 11 A laptop with this amount of power and at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. With a reasonably modern Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD it has all the power you need to keep up with more demanding jobs and all of your computing needs.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was £499.99 now £279.99 at Amazon This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy after this over £200 discount if you've got a small budget and need a more modern option for your everyday TV viewing. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display. Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was £1,249 now £999 at Samsung UK Would you prefer to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra outright instead of getting a monthly contract? This deal at the official Samsung Store brings it to within £50 of the record-low price for Black Friday. You can also upgrade to 1TB of storage at a discounted cost of £100 and save up to £490 on top when you trade in your old device. As we found in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, this device represents the very best that Samsung has to offer in its latest phone lineup, with superb cameras, a powerful chipset for great performance, and a large display. Read more ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon This beats the discount we saw last year by £20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds. Read more ▼

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was £1,449 now £1,049 at Amazon

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

Display - 13-inch OLED
Processor - Snapdragon X Plus
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - Windows 11 This is one of the best discounts I've seen on the new Surface Pro models and it's a tempting buy after we were super-impressed in our Surface Pro 11 review. This version boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Plus processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There's also 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage which will ensure speedy performance and enough storage space for your essential files and applications.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar: was £449 now £338 at Amazon This second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar is a few years old but this discount drops it back to a record-low price. For the money, you get a compact and stylish soundbar with excellent integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem and Dolby Atmos support for a more immersive experience when watching movies. We also found it's great at playing music in our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review so it's a good choice if you need one for multiple uses. Read more ▼

EA Sports FC 25: was £69.99 now £41.99 at Amazon Another year, another update to EA's all-consuming football sim – and it's perhaps just as unsurprising to see EA FC 25 get its first significant discount for Black Friday. In many respects its a reskin of last year's game, but with just enough changes and graphical tweaks to make it worthwhile. And who else would be on the cover but Jude Bellingham? Read more ▼

Waterpik Ultra Professional Water Flosser: was £90 now £54.99 at Amazon This dental flosser comes from the premium brand Waterpik and there's a small saving available for Black Friday that brings it back to a record-low price. With multiple brush heads, a compact size, ten pressure settings, good battery life, and a large reservoir, it's one of the better options available if it's your first time trying a water flosser. Read more ▼