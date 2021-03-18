Over 25 new Xbox Series X game trailers will be shown on March 26

Microsoft’s 'Indie Showcase' event on March 26 is set to show over 25 new trailers of previously announced Xbox Series X games, and promises some new surprises too.

The event will focus primarily on showcasing more than 100 games from independent developers around the world, however, Microsoft’s announcement post on Xbox Wire specifically states that we’ll see fresh new footage of Stalker 2, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain and many more.

The event will also reveal which new indie games are making their way to Xbox Game Pass, which was recently buoyed by the addition of 20 Bethesda titles to the service and the announcement that one of the best Nintendo Switch games is also on the way.

As the event is hosted on Twitch, it makes sense that Xbox has roped in some community-favorite Twitch streamers to help with hosting duties, conducting interviews and game codes giveaways during the show.

If you’d like to tune in, you’ll need to head to Twitch.tv/twitchgaming or Twitch.tv/xbox on March 26 at 9am PDT / 4pm GMT / 3am AEDT to see all the announcements.

Indie celebration

To keep expectations in check, we don’t think that Microsoft will be dropping any megaton announcements at its Indie Showcase like a Halo Infinite release date, or new Everwild details – though we’d be happy to be proven wrong.

The event is being held to shine a well-deserved spotlight on indie games that might pass people by, and there are a couple of games that we’d really like to see. Tunic, a game that’s akin to The Legend of Zelda: A Link’s Awakening, is still without a release date; and we’d also love to see more footage of The Gunk, which is an all-new adventure game from Image & Form Games, the creators of SteamWorld Dig.

Still, new games announcements are always exciting, and we might next get to see the next indie darling that captures the community like Fall Guys or Among Us.