One of the best budget SIM only deals on the market is coming to an end tomorrow

For a while now, Voxi has been offering one of the market's best SIM only deals, especially for those on a budget. But now, the offer is finally coming to an end with a clear end date set for tomorrow.

Right now, Voxi can land you a 12GB of data SIM for just £10 a month and while that in itself is one of the best offers out there, Voxi has two unique selling points that boost its value.

Firstly, and most importantly, Voxi doesn't use up any of your data when you're on social media apps including Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat and more. On top of that, Voxi operates all of its plans on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time, great if you see a better offer in Black Friday SIM only deals.

The one thing to note here is that this Voxi SIM is not 5G compatible, if you need 5G, consult Voxi's more expensive deals.

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This Voxi SIM is offering some fantastic value right now. For just £10 a month, you're getting a substantial 12GB of data - double what Voxi was previously offering. And while that will be plenty for most, the unlimited usage of social media will sort those who are still worried about going over their data cap.View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available?

While the above Voxi offer is certainly impressive, it isn't the only plan out there. Three can offer unlimited data for £18 a month or go with EE and you can get 100GB of data for just £20 a month.

Obviously those are both significantly more than what Voxi is charging. If you want to stay nearer to that cost, Three can offer you 4GB for just £6 a month or even cheaper, iD Mobile will get you 1GB for £5 a month.