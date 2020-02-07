Now TV's amazing new offer gets you Sky Entertainment and Cinema for only £4.99

If you were thinking of spending the cold, cold February curled up on the sofa catching up on some box-sets and box-office smashes, then a new Now TV deal has got you well and truly sorted.

For a rather ridiculously cheap £4.99, you can get a Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment month pass. So that means access to hundreds of TV shows (every single episode of Game of Thrones anyone?) as well as tonnes of recent films and enduring classics, with one premiere added every single day of the month.

And this offer (which is available until next Thursday, February 13th) has landed just in time for this Sunday's Oscars extravaganza, which will be cast on the specialist Sky Cinema Oscars channel. Plus, Now TV has also confirmed that the brilliant Toy Story 4 will be available come Valentine's Day.

And now you can finally go full HD with the streaming service by adding its Now TV Boost for an extra £3.

Considering a month's worth of these two passes would normally amount to over £20, you're looking at a saving of over 75%. Surely that's Oscar-worthy in its own right!

This double-whammy Now TV bundle deal in full

Now TV Entertainment AND Cinema Pass| 1 month | £20.98 £4.99

A scintillating 75% saving on a whole month of the best drama, comedy and cinema Sky has to offer. So there's the likes of Game of Thrones, The Righteous Gemstones, Cobra and The New Pope on the Entertainment side, and then everything from Aladdin and Avengers: Endgame to Titanic and The Godfather with the Cinema sub. The only problem you'll have is how to fit everything in in one month! Deal expires on Thursday, February 13View Deal

Note that once the month is up, you'll remain on these Entertainment and Cinema subscriptions, which are charged at £8.99 and £11.99 per month respectively. So don't forget to cancel before the 30 days are up if you don't want to continue.