Choiix PowerFort portable battery unveiled

Coolermaster has unveiled the PowerFort as part of its lifestyle Choiix range, a portable battery for your devices.

The ChoiixPowerFort 10Whrs, to give it its full name, can deal with USB, micro USB or mini USB devices.

"Nowadays, people have multiple mobile devices such as, MP3 players, smartphones, and handheld game consoles," said CoolerMaster.

Reliance

"Reliance on these devices to get your work done, stay connected, and be entertained is greater than ever," it adds.

"The Choiix Power Fort fills the need for emergency and convenience charging and ensures that you never again have to worry about your device failing at a critical moment.

"The Power Fort is a portable battery backup that is compatible with most mobile devices with a micro or mini USB port."

And, if you're not yet sold, the device also has a built in torch. Why? We don't really know either…