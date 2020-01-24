Land 100GB of data and a free pair of Airpods with these iPhone XR and 11 deals

If you're not just looking to go paddling in Apple's eco-system but are ready to dive in head first, we've come across a collection of offers that can land you two of the main parts, an iPhone and Apple's Airpods, at a bargain price.

Thanks to a recent collection of offers from retailer Buymobiles, you can currently invest in either an iPhone 11 deal or an older iPhone XR deal and get a pair of Airpods thrown in for free.

On top of that freebie, both of these deals land you with a pretty hefty 100GB of data each month, allowing you to stream roughly 20,000 songs each month or listen to the radio for around 1600 hours.

Interested? We've listed both of these deals in full below. But if you're not really that fussed with the Airpods, you can get both of these deals slightly cheaper by dropping the freebie. You can find those prices below as well.

Check the competition with Samsung phone deals and Huawei phone deals

The best iPhone 11 deal + free AirPods:

So what's so good about the iPhone 11 and XR?

iPhone 11:

The iPhone 11 is the cheapest of Apple's latest trio and yet, really isn't much of a downgrade. You still get Apple's new incredibly fast CPU, a 6.1-inch screen, IP68 rating and even a 3046mAh battery, enough to keep you going all the way through the day on one charge.

Read our full iPhone 11 review



iPhone XR:

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Before the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the biggest Apple battery at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

Read our full iPhone XR review

And what about AirPods?

With an RRP of £159 (although our Apple AirPods prices page shows you can now get them for around £140), Apple AirPods are undoubtedly impressive. They're super comfortable, pairing is quick and, of course, the sound quality is excellent.

Read our full Apple AirPods review