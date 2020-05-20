iPhone SE deals: loads of data and affordable bills make this plan a top choice

With the entire purpose of the iPhone SE being centred around affordability, the majority of plans have settled into the lower end of data, offering you a small amount for your money...but what if you need more?

For all of the people streaming, gaming and generally burning through data each month, there are a few iPhone SE deals that will appeal to you more. However, an offer from Three seems to have taken the top spot.

Offering up 100GB of data at a price of just £33 a month and £29 upfront, this is a stellar choice for anyone needing lots of data. It won't be as cheap as what the likes of Sky Mobile or iD Mobile have but it's far cheaper than most other plans in this data region.

This big data iPhone SE deal from Three:

iPhone SE | Three | 24 months | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £33 per month

While this isn't the cheapest iPhone SE deal available, it is certainly the best option for anyone who finds themselves needing a lot of data on the go. The extra couple of quid a month over the current cheap plans launches you all the way up to 100GB of data - plenty for most people's needs!

What's the new Apple iPhone SE actually like?

Finally...a cheap iPhone. It's been years since Apple offered us a budget handset but the SE 2020 is clearly that. It comes at almost half the price of the iPhone 11 while offering some 2020 specs.

4K video, Apple's super-powered A13 Bionic, wireless charging, increased battery size and an IP67 rating feature amongst the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has out, coming way under its more recent devices in price but offering some impressive specs to out-do the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices.



