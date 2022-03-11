The best iPhone SE (2022) deals to pre-order right now

By published

The latest device in Apple's affordable SE range

For those who feel put off by Apple's more expensive flagship smartphones, its latest launch will appeal a lot more - the 3rd generation of the budget iPhone SE range has arrived. Now available to pre-order, iPhone SE deals can get you Apple quality at a fraction of the price.

Since the first iPhone SE device came out in 2016, Apple has been working every couple of years to update the range, making minor improvements to an otherwise mostly unchanged design.

With the iPhone SE 2022, the most obvious change is in the processor. Despite the £419 price tag, this new device comes fitted with Apple's A15 Bionic chip - the same as what you would get in the iPhone 13.

The other big change here is the introduction of 5G connectivity, something that Apple previously only offered on flagship devices. Other than that, what's new here...? Not much.

Apple has kept things similar to previous designs - most likely in an effort to keep iPhone SE deals affordable. Design-wise, it looks just like the previous iPhone SE handset and, therefore, like the iPhone 8 from 2017.

It comes with a single 12MP rear camera and a LCD screen with a 750 x 1334 resolution. That's then paired with a 60Hz refresh rate. While none of those are mind-blowing specs compared to other Apple devices, the two things Apple wants you to focus on here are the price and processor.

After an affordable and powerful iPhone? We've listed all of the best iPhone SE deals to pre-order below from a wide range of retailers.

iPhone SE deals SIM-free: how much does it cost?

The new iPhone SE, like its predecessors, keeps things affordable. If you're looking to get the handset SIM-free, prices will start at only £419 for the 64GB of storage model.

If you want something larger, the 128GB option boosts prices to £469 and the 256GB device follows up at £569.

Three iPhone SE (2022) handsets in varying colour

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone SE (2022) review in brief

Apple's latest affordable handset

Specifications
Screen size: 4.7-inch
Resolution: 750 x 1334
Rear camera: 12MP
Front Camera: 7MP
Weight: 144g
OS: iOS 15
RAM: 3GB
Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB
Battery: 5000mAh
Reasons to buy
+
Affordable
+
Powerful processor
+
Lightweight frame
Reasons to avoid
-
Dated design

The latest in the line-up of Apple's affordable SE series, this 2022 model focuses on two aspects of the phone - pricing and processing power.

The price tag attached to this device puts it firmly in the mid-range market of smartphones, and yet it features the same high-end processor as the iPhone 13 range.

Apple also added 5G here, a feature we haven't seen before from the iPhone SE devices. However, past those features, this is very much the same as what we've seen before.

Apple makes sacrifices around the body and screen, offering an almost identical body to the iPhone 8 and a lower resolution LCD display. There aalso only two cameras - one front and a selfie lens.

Overall, this is a device for those who love Apple, but can't quite stomach the high prices of the flagship devices.

Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes

Alex is a journalist who has written extensively about all things broadband, SIMs and phone contracts, as well as scouring the internet to land you the best prices. Whether that be with the latest iPhones, breaking down how broadband works or revealing the cheapest SIM plans, he's in the know.