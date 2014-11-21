Amazon's free streaming service reportedly a go, for real this time

Amazon was said back in March to be working on a free streaming service, though the bookseller staunchly denied it at the time.

Now those rumors have been reignited thanks to a new report from the New York Post.

The site says Amazon will launch a free, ad-supported video streaming service early in 2015.

The service will reportedly be completely separate from Amazon Prime.

OK, go

The Post spoke with "ad sources" who are allegedly in talks with Amazon about the service, one of whom said it will be designed to ultimately "lure" users into paying for Prime subscriptions.

And unlike when Amazon was reportedly considering this move in March, it's now "a definite go," the site says.

For now Amazon is remaining mum on this one, so it sounds like we'll probably have to wait until next year to find out for sure.