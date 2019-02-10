How to watch the 2019 Grammys: live stream the awards ceremony from anywhere

Music’s so-called biggest night is here with the 61st annual Grammy Awards taking place tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. This year’s award ceremony will be hosted by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys and this will be her first time hosting the ceremony. Want to know how to get a Grammys live stream? You're in the right place...

2019 Grammy Awards - when and where This year’s Grammy Awards will be held tonight (Sunday, February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The award ceremony will begin at 5pm local time (8pm ET, 1am GMT) and will conclude around 8.30pm ET.

The three-and-a-half hour extravaganza will feature performances from nominees Chloe X Halle, Grammy-winner Lady Gaga (choosing this over the Bafta film awards), fellow winner Mark Ronson and Grammy nominee Travis Scott fresh off his performance at Super Bowl LIII. The legendary Aretha Franklin, best known for her hit song 'Respect' among many, many others, will also be honored by Grammy winners Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and past Grammy-nominee Andra Day.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have the most nominations this year and both artists could win a Grammy for album of the year, record of the year, or both! Last year’s Grammy Awards faced a backlash over the lack of female nominees but this year that won’t be the case, with five female artists in the running for album of the year.

If a three and a half hour award ceremony isn’t enough for you, don’t worry as Grammy.com has you covered with the Premiere Ceremony starting at 12.30pm PT (3.30pm PT, 8.30pm GMT) and Red Carpet coverage at 2pm PT (5pm ET, 10pm GMT). If you’re an avid music fan or just enjoy the glamour of the award show, we’ll show you exactly how to live stream the 2019 Grammy Awards from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the 2019 Grammy Awards: live stream in the USA

If you live in the US and want to watch this year’s Grammy Awards, then you’re in luck as you have a number of viewing options available to watch the event. CBS is the official broadcaster of the Grammys and the network will show the entire award show on television. If you’d prefer to stream the event on your computer, streaming devices or even on your mobile phone, you can do so with CBS All Access. While the service will cost you either $5.99 a month with limited commercials or $9.99 a month commercial free, there is a one week FREE trial available so that you can test it out for yourself. Cord cutters without a premium cable subscription can still watch the Grammys in their entirety as there are a number of streaming services that include CBS and for your convenience we’ve listed them all below.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, and ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC as well as other channels.

How to watch a Grammys live stream in the UK

Unfortunately for UK music fans, there will be no live broadcast of the Grammy Awards this year. However, you can still watch the highlights show on 4Music from 7.30pm to 9pm GMT on Monday, February 11.

If you’re just interested in seeing what your favorite artists are wearing and who they’re attending the awards with, channel E! will be showing live coverage from the red carpet between 11pm and 1am GMT on Sunday when the ceremony begins in Los Angeles.

How to watch the Grammys live stream from outside your country

If you’re an American who happens to be out of the country this weekend and don’t want to miss the 2019 Grammy Awards, don’t worry as we can help you with that. By using a VPN, you can change your IP address to one in the US which will allow you to stream the event on either CBS All Access or on any of the streaming services listed above. Keep reading and we’ll show you how.