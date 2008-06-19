Sky drops HD box costs

Sky has announced a drop in the price of its HD boxes which will be rebranded as Sky+ HD from 1 July.

Both new and existing customers will be able to purchase the Sky+ HD box for £150, as long as they take an HD mix subscription of £10.

The news follows the announcement of a new HD on-screen electronic program guide for HD subscribers – launching in the Autumn.

Strategy

Sky's strategy appears to have moved firmly into 'upselling' – or getting existing customers to move onto more expensive packages, of which the HD content is the flagship product.

Sky currently has an admirable HD service – including dedicated HD sports channels – and will be keen to up its user base in the coming months.

The decrease in the price means that Sky+ HD and normal standard definition Sky+ will both cost £150 (for the box) although the latter can be reduced if a multiroom, broadband or talk package is taken out.