Great Scott! The Mandalorian season 3 has cast Christopher Lloyd

Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett season finale follow.

The Mandalorian season 3 cast has landed itself a true sci-fi legend in the form of Christopher Lloyd.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the Back to the Future star has signed on to appear in the Star Wars TV show's next entry. THR reports that Lucasfilm couldn't be contacted for an official comment on Lloyd's supposed casting. But, given the outlet's track record for breaking news surrounding casting announcements, we're fairly certain that Lloyd will feature in one episode at least.

Lloyd needs no introduction to most movie fans, especially those of a sci-fi disposition. The legendary actor is renowned for portraying the eccentric Doctor Emmet Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy, as well as playing the villainous Klingon Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.

Brown is also known for his Emmy-winning role as Jim Ignatowski in comedy series Taxi, Judge Doom in Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, and Uncle Fester in the 90s-era Addams Family films. In an acting career that's spanned 61 years, Brown has appeared in 110 movies, 80 TV shows, five stage plays (main roles), 10 video games (voice acting roles), and even two music videos.

Lloyd seems to be the latest big name actor to land a guest starring role in The Mandalorian season 3. Carl Weathers' Greef Karga and Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon are set to reprise their roles in the show's next instalment, while Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian. Boba Yoda/Grogu will also appear after the duo were reunited in The Book of Boba Fett's season finale.

With 'Mando' acquiring a new ship in the final few episodes of Boba Fett's standalone show, we wonder if Lloyd will bring Doc Brown's DeLorean along for the ride in season 3.

Analysis: who could Lloyd play in The Mandalorian season 3?

Who will Christopher Lloyd (L) play in The Mandalorian season 3? (Image credit: Amblin Entertainment/Universal Pictures)

There's no word on who Lloyd is playing in the Disney Plus series. However, given the number of guest stars who have appeared as eventual allies of Din Djarin, we wouldn't be surprised if Lloyd follows suit.

We suspect he'll play an original character, too. There have been examples of pre-existing Star Wars characters showing up in The Mandalorian, including Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, and Bo-Katan Kryze. However, we wouldn't expect Lloyd to portray someone who we've seen (or heard of) in Star Wars' expansive universe. Sure, there are characters he could embody from Star Wars' wide ranging back catalog, but it'll be far more enjoyable if Lloyd plays a wholly original character that he can make his own. After all, this is the actor who made Doc Brown such an iconic cinematic character.

It might not be too long until we learn of Lloyd's official casting and potential role in season 3. The show's latest instalment is currently being filmed in Southern California, but it's not expected that principal photography will last much longer.

According to the September 2021 edition of Production Weekly (thanks to Twitter use Moviebuff1219 for the assist), filming on Mando's third season is due to end on March 23, 2022. Of course, that date may have changed, especially with the pandemic continuing to impact the entertainment industry. Principal photography began in October 2021, so it's possible that production may be drawing to a close.

If that's the case, we hope that Disney and Lucasfilm will announce The Mandalorian season 3's cast like it did with Obi-Wan Kenobi's all-star line up in March 2021. Regardless, whoever Lloyd is playing, wherever he's going, he won't need roads.