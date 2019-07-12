Get up to £120 in pre-paid credit cards with BT's fresh fibre broadband deals

With Amazon Prime Day now just a few days away, we've kicked into full deals hunter mode and we've just spotted an absolute bargain from BT. Offering up fast fibre speeds with a £100+ reward - BT's making it hard to say no.



Obviously, while we love a good freebie, the most important factor is how good the package is, separate from any additional incentive. With BT's fibre broadband deals, you're getting speeds in excess of 50Mb, a stay fast guarantee, BT Virus Protect and the promise of no price rises in 2019.

So if you pair all of that with BT's added incentive - BT reward cards - BT's feeling like a strong contender for your internet. These BT reward cards are pre-paid Mastercards and depending on which package you choose, the bigger the value - there are more details below.

Our personal favourites are the Superfast Fibre 1 and Superfast Fibre 2 packages or for TV fans, BT's Starter Bundle. But you can head over to our guide to the best BT broadband deals to see the whole range.

BT's fibre broadband deals

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £100 reward card

While BT is consistently one of the best broadband providers out there, it can be quite expensive. With these pre-paid Mastercards, that price becomes slightly more manageable. After you apply the reward card you end up with an effective monthly price of roughly £26.43 - not a bad price for speeds averaging 50Mb. Deal ends on July 18View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £120 reward card

With the Superfast Fibre 2 package everything becomes bigger and better. Faster speeds, bigger reward card but also, bigger price. For £39.99 a month you can get speeds averaging 67Mb. While that may seem expensive, the price effectively drops to around £33.32 a month after the reward card. Deal ends on July 18View Deal

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £41.99pm + £100 reward card

If you're a firm believer in the idea that broadband alone is not enough then this package is perfect. Fibre speeds, freeview TV, BT Sport and a £100 Mastercard. You can get all of this for £41.99 a month. The only catch, there's a £49.99 upfront fee - a worthwhile price for this many features.



Deal ends on July 18View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

