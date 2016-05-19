Trending
 

Hideo Kojima reveals why he's been travelling the world

By Gaming  

Searching for the new sound

Kojima

Hideo Kojima has found the technology that will power his next game.

Kojima's first post-Konami game will use a third-party engine, he has revealed, but we don't yet know which one.

After he "left" Konami, Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima went on a world tour visiting studios like Crytek, Guerrilla and Media Molecule.

All we knew at the time was that he was searching for something, but now we know that "something" was a new game engine.

Speaking to an audience at Nordic Game 2016, Kojima revealed that the first game to be made by his independent studiom, Kojima Productions, will use a third-party engine - although he didn't disclose which one.

Snake on a plane

Koj said he believes it's better to make games using internal tech, but doing so would mean his first title - a PS4 exclusive - would take a lot longer to surface.

"Because I want to release it to the people who are waiting for it, for that title we are going to use a third-party engine," said Kojima. "The reason I am travelling the world is that I am looking for such technology to use"

Kojima also revealed that the first game will be bigger than he first envisioned, following conversations on his travels.

"At the beginning I was thinking to make a small title, but after that I met friends worldwide and acquaintances, and they said no, everybody's expecting you to make a big title, just a change of direction.

"So the first title coming from me will be a big title".

You can watch the whole interview here:

