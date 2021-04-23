EE's Samsung Galaxy S21 deals now come with a year of Xbox Games Pass Ultimate

EE loves to throw in a free subscription with its phone contracts, offering the likes of Apple TV, Britbox and more across an array of deals. And now, it has temporarily extended that further with a free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offer.

Across a range of Samsung phone deals including the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the new Samsung Galaxy A52, you can get a 12 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription worth £131.

This offer is in place until May 13 so there is plenty of time to get it. All you have to do is get any of the devices we mentioned above on an EE Smart Plan. While these are more expensive than regular EE phone deals, they allow you to choose an added extra with your plan.

These can be the ability to stream video without using data, a free subscription to BT Sport Ultimate, Apple Music, extended roaming abilities and more.

While Samsung Galaxy S21 deals or the larger Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals will be what catches most people's eye, the S20 FE and A52 are also brilliant devices that cost a lot less.

Plus right now, EE is one of many networks who is also throwing in an £150 Google Play Gift code when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, or a free pair of Galaxy Buds + with the A52.