The best EE phone deals in July 2018

EE is the fastest UK 4G network and for that reason many people want to switch to it. But you want to make sure you're getting the best deal when you do, right? So we've tracked down all of the best EE phone deals currently available, both direct from EE itself or from resellers who'll subsidise the prices for you.

And the other thing working in EE's favour is that it frequently has the best deals on flagship phones including the iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S9. All the EE phone deals in our comparison charts are updated daily so that they remain current, in-stock and represent the best value currently available.

Still want more money off? If the perfect EE plan for you is offered by Mobiles.co.uk, the reseller is currently offering a further £10 off the upfront cost of the handset (except the iPhone X, Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus) if you enter the code 10OFF at the checkout.

The best iPhone 8 deals on EE:

Thanks to the spectacle that was the iPhone X launch (see above for more of that splendour), the reception for the iPhone 8 was a little bit flat. Perhaps unfairly - it improves on the iPhone 7 with wireless charging and an improved camera. Plus, it's quite a bit cheaper. So if you're looking for the best iPhone but balk at the iPhone X expense, try the 8 on for size instead.

iPhone 8 64GB | £129 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £33pm

If you want to jump on to the UK's fastest 4G network, 10GB is now the best value way of getting it. We like that the monthlies are coming in under £35, but not so much the fact that last month you would have gotten triple the data and paid about half upfront. So it may have got considerably worse, but this remains the best EE iPhone 8 deal out there. Total cost over 24 months is £921 View this iPhone 8 deal from Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 8 64GB | FREE upfront | 35GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £43pm

These 35GB massive data deals are a new venture on EE, and this tariff on the iPhone 8 is one of the best we've seen to date. OK, so £43 a month a lot to pay for any phone (still cheaper than most iPhone X prices, mind) but at least it's free upfront, you get £20 cashback and you can't really turn your nose up at such a massive data allowance. Total cost over 24 months is £1032 View this iPhone 8 deal from Affordable Mobiles

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals on EE:

OK, so the Samsung Galaxy S9 doesn't make massive strides on the S8, but that doesn't mean it's not still one of the premier Android phones on the market. The cameras in particular are awe inspiring and tangible improvements have been made to the biometrics and position of the fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £9 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £33pm

When all about it have been getting more expensive, this Fonehouse Galaxy S9 deal has actually come down in price. In our view, it's now the best value tariff on the UK market. 10GB is plenty of data for most people and £33 per month for the privilege looks very attractive on your bills. Total cost over 24 months is £801 Get this Samsung S9 deal at Fonehouse

Samsung Galaxy S9 | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

All during June, EE was absolutely storming the big data Galaxy S9 scene. 30GB deals on the UK's fastest 4G network were virtually the cheapest thing out there on the handset. That's all changed now and normality has been restored. This one is well worth a look though if you require 30 glorious GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £902 Get this Samsung S9 deal at Affordable Mobiles

The best iPhone X deals on EE:

Oh gosh, Apple went and did it. After years upon years of incremental upgrades, it finally made something special to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. For the iPhone X it has dropped the bezel altogether, while the 5.8-inch Super Retina HD is scarily good. And if you tuned into the launch event and liked the look of Animojis, well there's that as well!

iPhone X 64GB | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £58pm

This is a lean, mean iPhone X deal. It's all very straightforward - you agree to pay Affordable Mobiles £58 per month for two years and it will send you an iPhone X without any upfront costs. Simples (as we understand the meerkats say). Total cost over 24 months is £1392 View this X deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone X 64GB | £201.99 upfront | 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £53pm

This iPhone X deal from Affordable Mobiles works out cheapest on EE over the two year term of the contract at the moment for big data, coming in under £1,500 over the two year term. You get free Apple Music for 6 months and BT Sport for 3, as well as the warm fuzzy feeling of knowing that you're on the UK's fastest 4G network. But the upfront price just shot up by over £100. Total cost over 24 months is £1473.99 View this X deal at Affordable Mobiles

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deal on EE:

Sssssshhhhh! Don't mention the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and its troublesome little overheating problem. The awesome Galaxy Note 8 has helped as forget all about that little fiasco thanks to its vast 6.3-inch infinity display and razor sharp 6GB Ram. If you want the best big screen Android phone on the market, then look no further.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £35 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

Ok, that's enough. This fight is over. Fonehouse has produced a Galaxy Note 8 deal so good that it's barely worth looking at any others. The monthly bills, upfront price and sub-£1k total cost are extraordinary enough for this gigantic phone anyway, but when you consider that you get an incredible 30GB of data every month it becomes stratospheric. This is THE Note 8 deal to go for. Total cost over 24 months is £947 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Fonehouse

The best iPhone 7 deals on EE:

The new iPhone 7 is another smash hit mobile phone from Apple thanks to further design enhancements. It's now waterproof, has a better screen and stereo speakers. The long-rumoured dropping of the headphone jack has become a reality. Memory capacity has been given a boost now, with the smallest models now starting at a much more spacious 32GB.

iPhone 7 32GB | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £33pm

When this EE iPhone 7 deal hit Affordable Mobile's virtual shelves, it really shook up the scene on the iPhone 7. But that was when it came with 30GB of data per month, not 10GB. Don't get us wrong though, because a handsome 10GB of data for only £33 per month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront is still excellent value on a phone we still love. Total cost over 24 months is £792 View this iPhone 7 deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 7 32GB | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

This is a deal of two halves. On face value, we baulk at the £38 per month tariff, notwithstanding the fact that you get 30GB of data each month. But click through and you'll discover that there's a mighty £132 cashback available to claim over the course of the contract, bringing the effective total cost under £800. Total cost over 24 months is £912 View this iPhone 7 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on EE:

There's no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a fantastic phone. The lightning fast chip-set and abandonment of a large bezel around the screen makes it the premier Android experience. And now that the S9 is here, it's no longer even that expensive.

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £45 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £22pm

One of the cheapest ways you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 on EE at the moment, and now you get a decent 4GB of data from retailer e2save. It costs only £22 per month and less than £50 when you sign up. Bargain! Total cost over 24 months is £573 View this cheap Galaxy S8 deal at Carphone Warehouse-owned e2save

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

This just overtook the lot as our favourite EE Galaxy S8 tariff. The price has been around for a while, but was offering only 8GB of data each month. That's been bumped up now by Affordable Mobiles to a bountiful 20GB, and there's no need to pay anything upfront either. Total cost over 24 months is £792 Get this Galaxy S8 deal from Affordable Mobiles

The best iPhone SE deals on EE:

The iPhone SE looks and feels exactly the same as the iPhone 5S. But instead of sporting two-year-old hardware it's been updated, with a faster CPU and graphics, and the 12MP iSight camera straight out of the iPhone 6S. It's a modern iPhone in the shape of an old iPhone, for people who like the old iPhones but want more up-to-date hardware.

iPhone SE 32GB | £53.99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15pm

So £15 per month iPhone SE deals are definitely now a thing. The incredible sub-£400 offer has now gone, so this is now the cheapest of them all. If you've inexplicably been waiting for the SE to get more affordable, your prayers have just been answered. Total cost over is 24 months is £413.99 Get this super cheap iPhone SE deal from Affordable Mobiles

iPhone SE 32GB | FREE upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 4GB data | £22pm

EE is the network to go for if you want the UK's fastest 4G network though, and this is possibly the best value tariff at the moment. There's even £36 cashback on offer as well. Plus, you get a free phone thrown in...which is nice. It's a return to greatness for this network on the iPhone SE. Total cost over 24 months is £528 See this iPhone SE deal at Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone SE 32GB | FREE upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 8GB data | £21.75pm (after cashback)

This is a rather incredible iPhone SE deal from Affordable Mobiles, if you can be bothered to chase the retailer around for cashback over the next two years. It totals a staggering £216 in all, which you have to redeem in five chunks during the contract. But, as you can see, the result is a low low rate for a healthy 8GB of data each month. Total cost over 24 months is £504 (after cashback) See this iPhone SE deal at Affordable Mobiles

The best Google Pixel 2 deals on EE:

Google's own flagship handset has proved very popular with people wanting the purist Android experience out there. The Google Pixel 2 is every bit the match for the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and you know that you'll always have the most up-to-date Android operating system. And the cameras can scarcely be matched by any other smartphone today.

Google Pixel 2 | £79.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 10GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

Pixel 2 deals have just had a bit of a hit on price, making them more expensive than they were last month. But that really brings this Mobiles.co.uk (part of Carphone Warehouse) tariff in to the limelight, as it has to be the best value contract deal now on the UK market. The handset price is very low (with an extra tenner saving using our 10OFF voucher code) at the start, 10GB is more data than most people will require and no other network gets close to EE's 4G connection speeds. Total cost over 24 months is £991.99 View this Pixel 2 deal from Mobiles.co.uk