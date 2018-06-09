EA's new Origin Access Premier service gives you access to FIFA 19, Anthem and more

Fans of EA's games have a new way to enjoy the whole library. At E3 2018, EA CEO Andrew Wilson announced a new version of of their subscription service: Origin Access Premier.

The basic Origin Access provides gamers with a trove of over a hundred past games from EA and other publishers. It also comes with perks for trying and buying new games. But, Origin Access Premier takes it to a new level by offering all those same titles plus access to EA's newest releases.

What's that mean? Origin Access Premier subscribers will get access to Madden NFL 19, which is making its PC comeback, as well as FIFA 19, Battlefield V, and Anthem when they come out.

EA didn't provide any specifics on how much the service will cost, and only mentioned that it will be launching later this summer.

In the meantime, players can try out the standard Origin Access for free this weekend. See the trial here.

