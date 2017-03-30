Destiny 2 release date slated for September, and it's coming to PC

After dropping a teaser on us Wednesday, Destiny 2 is now a bona fide "thing" with a full reveal trailer and details on the game's pre-order incentives, release date and platforms all coming to light.

Here's the important stuff: the sequel to Bungie's 2014 multiplayer shooter hits store shelves on September 8 and will be available for the PS4, Xbox One and... wait for it... PC.

The latter is a pleasant surprise, even if it's not that much of a shock, as PC players were left out of the original Destiny's release when it came out for Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4.

Though no gameplay was shown, the debut trailer for Destiny 2 sets up a dire scenario where scattered, beaten Guardians must reunite to push back the forces of evil aiming to take over their home.

Of course, gathering loot is also on the table, as promised by the quippy, Nathan Fillion-voiced Vanguard, Cayde-6.

Eager beavers committed to another tour of Destiny's blend of FPS and MMO hijinks can preorder the game now and get a headstart on the game's beta as a bonus.

Those waiting to actually see the game in action before dropping cash won't need to for long, as Bungie teases the "first opportunity to see Guardians in action" will be on May 18.