Dell's Cyber Monday Mega Deals slash £300 off the Dell XPS 15

The Cyber Monday Deals are flooding in thick and fast, and Dell is continuing its Mega Deals promotion, cutting huge amounts off some of its best laptops, including the brilliant Dell XPS 15, the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop, and the Inspiron 15 5000.

The super-slim XPS 15 is a superb laptop for everyday work and play, and this particular model packs an 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. For today only, Dell has slashed its price by £300, so you can snap it up for just £1,119. That's a great price for this solid all-round performer.

There's also £90 off the excellent Inspiron 15 15000, and a generous £220 off the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop, while stocks last.

These deals only last a day, and once stock is sold out, the deal is over. Also make sure you also check out our best Black Friday laptop deals page for more brilliant cheap deals on some fantastic devices.

Dell XPS 15 Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB : £1,498.99 £,1199 at Dell

The superb Dell XPS 15 already great value, but now you can another £300 off this all-rounder specification. This version packs an Intel 9th generation Core i7 processor, 15.6-inch display and a 256GB SSD. Ends midnight December 1View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: £668.99 £579 at Dell

Get 13% off this powerful all-rounder laptop, which is a great workhorse for web browsing and daily computing. The Inspiron 15 5000 comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, a 15.6-inch screen and 8GB RAM. It was already great value, but is now a real bargain at this price. Ends midnight December 1View Deal

Dell G3 15 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: £918.19 £699 at Dell

Save a mighty £219.99 on this budget 15-inch gaming laptop, which is a very solid performer and superb value with this offer. The Dell G3 15 has a 9th generation Intel Core i5, a 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM, making it great for playing games at medium settings. Ends midnight December 1View Deal

If you're tempted by these offers, make sure you act fast, as these deals are selling out fast. Make sure you also check out our pick of the best 15-inch laptops, and the best Dell laptops as well for more great offers.

If you live outside the UK, we've rounded up some of the best Dell XPS 15 deals available near you...

