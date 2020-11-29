Dell Cyber Monday deals: the best deals live this weekend

We're seeing a swarm of early Cyber Monday offers popping up to tide us over till the big day itself, and some of these deals are worth shouting about. Many of these are extended Black Friday weekend offers, but plenty of new discounts are appearing to keep us on our toes with some brilliant Door Buster Deals in the US, and Mega Deals in the UK.

Dell Cyber Monday Deals US

Dell Inspiron Desktop: $449.99 $349 (with promo code) at Dell

Save $100 – Space-saving yet expandable, this Dell Inspiron desktop PC gives you plenty of storage space for all those media files you tend to accumulate over time. That 1TB HDD is definitely a selling point here, especially if you need more storage space than sheer power. A 10th-gen Intel Core i3, UHD Graphics 630, and 4GB RAM round out this package. Promo code required: DBBFSIG349

Dell Precision 3240 Compact Desktop Workstation: $1,427.15 $629 at Dell

Save $798 - In need of a powerful desktop PC to fit in your limited space setup? Just because this Precision 3240 workstation from Dell is compact that doesn't mean it can't compete with the best of them, touting 10th-generation Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD storage, as well as integrated Intel graphics. Best yet, it's more than half the price for Cyber Monday.

Dell Vostro 3000 Desktop: $1,070.00 $749 at Dell

Save $321 – Complete with commercial-grade security and Microsoft BitLocker authentication, Dell's Vostro 3000 might just be the desktop PC you need for your business. This deal is for the mid-range configuration that comes with 10th-generation Intel Core i5, UHD Graphics 630, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Dell Precision 3640 Tower Workstation: $1,579.11 $819 at Dell

Save $760 – Space-saving and VR-ready, Dell's mid-range Precision 3640 desktop PC is almost 50% off for Cyber Monday, making it an appealing purchase for those who need to upgrade their home computer. This configuration comes with 10th-gen Intel Core i5, integrated graphics, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

Dell Precision 3440 Small Form Factor Workstation: $1,570.44 $909 at Dell

Save $661.44 – Big things come in small packages – and this Cyber Monday, with small price tags too. The Precision 3440 Small Form Factor Workstation from Dell is nearly 50% off, giving you a whole lot of saving for just the specs you need for home and office use. This doorbuster comes with 10th-gen Intel Core i5, integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Did we mention is also perfectly compact for limited desk space setups?

Today's best Dell laptop deal Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $1,899.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $600 – Beautiful, portable, and a solid performer, the Dell XPS 13 is among the best 13-inch laptops out there. And this particular configuration, which boasts a 10th-gen i7 chip, Iris Plus Graphics, 16GB memory, and 512GB storage, comes with potent power while being much cheaper for Cyber Monday.

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop: $2,279.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

Save $680 – Among the best gaming laptops to surface, the Alienware M15 R3 is something to behold both inside and out. And, with $680 in savings for its 10th-gen I7, RTX 2070, 32GB RAM, and 512GB SSD configuration, you'll find it hard to resist. That 15.6" 1080p screen with a 300Hz refresh rate should be enough to convince you to hit "Buy."

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Touch Laptop: $849.99 $699.99 at Dell

Save $150 – If a mid-range laptop with fresh specs and a sleek design is what you need, then you might like the $150 discount on the Inspiron 15 7000 laptop. This Cyber Monday deal comes with a great productivity laptop with a touchscreen display and innards like a 10th-gen i5, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB of memory, and 256GB storage.

Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop: $2,399.99 $1,999.99 at Dell

Save $400 – 17-inch laptops are there to offer you that bigger screen real estate you need, but the XPS 17 takes things further by being sleek and svelte. It's among the best 17-inch laptops out there, and this $400 discount gets you a potent configuration, with a 10th-gen i7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a gorgeously bright touchscreen display.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: $1,039.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $140 – The Dell G5 15-inch gaming laptop has dropped well below $1000 for its 10th-gen i5, GTX 1660 Ti, and 8GB memory configuration. It's a powerful mid-range gaming laptop that will see you through all your 1440p gaming needs.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop: $1,849.99 $1,449.99 at Dell

Save $400 – Whether you're looking for your next work laptop or a powerful one for your creative endeavors, this 15-inch XPS might just be what you need. It comes with a 9th-gen i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a whopping 1TB of SSD storage. While that display isn't touchscreen, it's still a beaut with 500 nits of brightness and InfinityEdge bezels.

Save over $800 Dell Precision 3551 Mobile Workstation, 15.6-inch: $1,917.64 $1,039 at Dell

Save $878.64 – With an almost 50% discount, this mobile workstation from Dell is just what you need to upgrade from that aging laptop you have at home. It boasts a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor as well as Nvidia Quadro P620 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. Other features include a camera shutter, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and a variety of ports.

Dell Precision 3550 Mobile Workstation, 15.6-inch: $1,981.14 $1,099 at Dell

Save $882: Looking for a powerful workstation that won't break the bank? This normally expensive Precision 3550 is almost half the price for Cyber Monday while keeping its impressive specs that include a 10th-gen Intel Core i5, Nvidia Quadro P520, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. Other nifty features include a fingerprint reader and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Alienware Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop: $979.99 $879.99 at Dell

Save $100 – This budget gaming desktop PC comes with a few impressive specs and frills, including a GTX 1660 Ti graphics, a 10th-gen i5, and that gorgeous Dark Side of the Moon-shaded case. The 256GB SSD + 1TB HHD storage combo helps too. And, it's $100 off this Cyber Monday.

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop: $1,249.99 $1,049.99 at Dell

Save $200 – Experience impressive 1080p and 1440p gaming with this G5 configuration. It comes with a GTX 1660 Ti GPU and 10th-gen i7, supported with a 16GB memory and a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD dual storage. Plus, you're saving $200, which you can spend on peripherals.

Dell Cyber Monday Deals UK

Dell Inspiron 13 5000, Intel Core i3, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £648.99 £529 at Dell

Save £120 - This is the cheapest price we've seen for this excellent mid-range laptop from dell. It packs some great specs, including a new 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB RAM, which makes it ideal for day-to-day task. It's selling out fast, though.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 13 5000, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £748.99 £609 at Dell

Save £140 - If you like the look of the above offer, but want a bit more power, then this model with the 11th generation Intel Core i5 CPU is a great choice. The rest of the specs are the same.

View Deal

Dell G5 13, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB, 8GB RAM: £1,218.99 £999 at Dell

Save £220 - If you're after an affordable gaming laptop, then this is a great choice with a big saving this weekend. It comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, plus a GTX 1660 Ti GPU, which is fine for 1080p gaming.

View Deal

Huge saving Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i5, 512GB, 8GB RAM: £1,618.99 £1,169 at Dell

Save £450 - The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, and this amazing laptop deal cuts the price of the model with a powerful Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD for this weekend only.

View Deal

Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7, 1TB, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1650: £1,918.99 £1,469 at Dell

Save £450 - This more powerful (yet slightly older) Dell XPS 15 model also gets a huge discount this weekend. Upping the spec considerably (including an Nvidia GPU and 4K display), this is a brilliant price for a powerful slim and light laptop.

View Deal

Dell G7 15, Intel Core i7, Nvidia RTX 2060, 1TB, 16GB RAM: £1,618.99 £1,524 at Dell

Save £94.99 - This excellent gaming laptop comes with the very decent RTX 2060 graphics card, along with a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, which will keep you gaming for years to come.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB : £1,799 £1,529 at Currys

Save £270 - The Dell XPS 13 is one of the most popular laptops in the world, and for good reason - it's small, light, and stunningly designed, and powerful as well. This 13-inch star comes with a powerful new CPU from Intel, 16GB of RAM, 1TB storage and a beautiful 4K display. All for £270 off!

Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB : £1,999 £1,699 at Currys

Save £300 - The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, and ahead of Cyber Monday, Currys has knocked a hefty £300 off the model with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce 1650 Ti GPU. This is one heck of a laptop for the price.

Alienware M15 R3, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super: £2,599.97 £2,099.97 at Box

Save £500 - This might just be the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal we'll see this year, with Box knocking a HUGE £500 off the asking price. That's an incredible saving for an incredible laptop, which packs some seriously powerful gaming tech inside.

View Deal

How to get the best Dell deals on Cyber Monday

Dell has some slick deals on products during almost all of November in an attempt to get ahead of the competition. In fact the company started doling out the deals as early as November 1 last year.

Know what you want before Cyber Monday

Before you buy a Dell device on Cyber Monday, draft up a list of what you want from your Dell notebook, and any models or brands that have caught your fancy. This means your deal-hunting can be focused and more successful.

This will also help to keep you from blowing cash on impulse buys that you may regret later – especially if a deal for a product you actually do want crops up later, and you've already spent your budget.

With all of that in mind, here are a few helpful things to think about before you spend your hard earned cash.

Check the specs

Taking a long look at the configuration of the Dell laptop before you buy can provide a clear idea of whether the deal is worth considering. If the specifications point to an old or low-power laptop, then the deal may not be as decent as you first thought.

On the other hand, if the specifications point towards a strong laptop that comes with features you'll seldom – if ever – use, then you may be better off saving your cash and searching elsewhere.

As far as performance is concerned, what is most important consider are the core parts inside the machine. That’s your processor, system memory, storage and – to a lesser extent – the graphics processor.

When it comes to the main processor, most of the CPUs you’ll find will be manufactured by Intel. While the Intel Core i5 is a decently powerful model, the Core i7 is the most powerful choice in every case.

Most folks won’t need the kind of oomph the Core i7 offers unless you're deep into gaming, video editing or other heavy-duty tasks. So, the Core i5 is the ideal mid-range option. There’s also the entry-level Core i3 processor, if you’re looking for an affordable machine that you don’t mean to use for anything more demanding than browsing the internet or drafting up documents.

Very slim laptops are likely to house a Y series Intel processor, as they can run without any fans to cool them. The trade-off here is that they're not nearly as performant – an example is the Core m3-7Y30. Note that the Y series chips feature ‘Core m’ models (m3/m5/m7), which is simply another way of labelling these as lower-power CPUs.

Intel Atom processors are widely found in the truly affordable portables and, shockingly, don’t run all that smoothly. If you’re only looking to use the laptop for basic web surfing, you’ll manage okay, but this isn’t a limitation that will be tolerable to most users.

Intel isn’t you’re only choice, however – you could easily opt for an AMD APU, an Accelerated Processing unit, which has a CPU and a GPU (graphics processor) on the same chip. A growing number of devices are coming with AMD hardware, which gives you more options and can generally be found for cheaper than Intel-toting laptops while offering similar levels of performance.

Sizing things up

Then, you need to consider the overall size of the Dell laptop you’re buying. The most common sizes are 13-inch, 14-inch, 15-inch laptops, with 17-inch models growing less and less popular these days. (There are also somewhat smaller and larger devices out there, but you’re less likely to run into those).

Smaller laptops tend to not only be more portable but more affordable, too. Larger laptops, inversely, will offer a wider screen and, because there’s more space inside, you’re more likely to find more powerful processors and a larger battery.

If you’re looking for something to take on the go frequently, you’ll want to opt for a more compact laptop which is light (less than 4 pounds, ideally less than 3 pounds).

Storage selection

Today, you’ll find that many Dell notebooks use an SSD (solid-state drive) for storage. SSDs offer speedy and responsive performance, which translates to apps and programs that load swiftly.

More affordable models are more likely to have eMMC drives and, though these use flash memory just like an SSD, they’re markedly more sluggish.

eMMC is an effective means of laptop manufacturers cutting corners and costs, which is precisely why you’ll often find it in budget laptops.

If you seek to save some scratch, an eMMC drive is often a trade-off worth making, though, as these drives are still quicker than standard hard disks – if only slightly.

Traditional hard drives (which you’ll often find referred to as an HDD or hard disk drive) are the slowest, but cheapest and most capacious, medium of storage. Their strength lies in that they usually have far bigger capacity – you can find storage of up to 1TB even in affordable hardware.

A speed in rotations per minute (rpm) is always quoted with a hard drive, and the faster ones run at 7,200 rpm, with slower drives pitched at 5,400 rpm. The latter may be rather slow as a rule of thumb but, once again, bear in mind that, as with SSDs, performance will vary across individual drives.

Reviews are your buddy here, so don’t be afraid to Google a particular model and look for an evaluation or two (and again, you can check out TechRadar’s review section).

RAM counts

The next piece to mull over is system memory, or RAM. Ideally, you want at least 4GB, though 8GB is the preferable option for future-proofing and any type of gaming. Some more affordable laptops still run with 2GB of RAM, but these days that really is not enough to run Windows 10 well – even though it’s technically within the system requirements for the OS.

Sometimes, the speed of the RAM is denoted in MHz, but don’t fret about that too much; it’s the amount of RAM that’s more important than speed in terms of performance.

Graphics and display

Most Dell laptops will have integrated graphics, meaning the GPU is hardwired to the CPU, and you’ll usually find that visual performance is rather limited as a result. With integrated graphics – referred to as Intel HD Graphics or Intel Iris, when it comes to Intel chips – you’ll be able to play casual games, but nothing more than that.

This will be OK for the average laptop user, but those who want to play some more heavy-duty games will need a discrete GPU – a graphics processing solution that sits separate from the general processor.

As an example, the GeForce MX150 is Nvidia’s current (Pascal-based) ground-level mobile GPU, but you may need to fork out for something a little more powerful than that for really strong performance. An example of a more powerful GPU would be the GeForce GTX 1060, but it should be noted that prices can soar swiftly when it comes to stronger and stronger GPUs.

As far as screens are concerned: most mid-level laptops will offer a Full HD display as standard, which is a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080.

However, when you move down the price spectrum towards more affordable models, you’ll still find there are plenty of products which only offer a resolution of 1,366 x 768. Don’t let this scare you, though.

This resolution is actually perfectly fine, especially on smaller-screened laptops. Indeed, a smaller resolution is often a benefit to a laptop with less powerful hardware driving it, as it means there are fewer pixels for the CPU and GPU to shift, making things more likely to run smoothly.

This is something gamers might want to keep in mind as well. Though a 4K display looks and sounds like an amazing idea, it’ll take a major toll on your machine’s core components. Sometimes, it’s worth sacrificing a bit of image quality for a smoother frame rate.

High-resolution 4K displays will also use your laptop's battery much faster. Given this is an area in which gaming laptops already struggle, you may want to consider what you’re losing to gain 4K.

