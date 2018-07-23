The best motherboard 2018: the top Intel and AMD motherboards we've seen

While they may not be as interesting as the best processors or graphics cards, the best motherboards are probably one of, if not the, most important part of your PC. Backed by the latest tech behind all the best computers, the best motherboards are essentially the backbone of your system. The best motherboards will help your PC reach its full potential by fully utilizing and optimizing your hardware. They can even give your processor more overclocking headroom – further expanding your performance potential.

It’s extremely important to get one of the best motherboards now, due to the vital importance they carry. If you pick up a cheap motherboard, and it fails, you could have to go the ordeal of having to completely rebuild your PC from scratch – it’s not like installing one of the best graphics cards. You should just do yourself a favor and pick up the best motherboard today – so you don’t have to replace it tomorrow.

Luckily, if you pick up a new Coffee Lake processor, you won’t be stuck with the expensive Z370 chipset anymore, as Intel has announced the much cheaper H310, H370, B350 and Q370 chipsets. Therefore, you shouldn’t have to worry about your bank account when you pick up a Coffee Lake compatible motherboard anymore. Plus, if you’re planning on building a Threadripper-based rig, you can rest easy knowing that Threadripper 2nd Generation will probably be using the same socket.

We don’t have to tell you that shopping for the best motherboard can be confusing. But, don’t worry, that’s why we created this list of the best motherboards you can buy today. Every motherboard on this list has been picked by our knowledgeable TechRadar editorial staff. Not only will they do everything you need them to do and more, the best motherboards are built to last.

Best Intel motherboard: Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 Find the top of your game Form Factor: ATX | Socket: LGA-1151 (8th-gen only) | Chipset: Intel Z370 | Memory support: 4 x DIMM sockets (up to 64GB) | Multi-GPU support: Nvidia 2- and 4-way GPU SLI, AMD 2-, 3- and 4-way CrossFire | Features: 3 x PCIe M.2 (Key M) Flashy design A-1 overclcocker No Thunderbolt 3 Expensive If money isn’t an issue, the Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 from Gigabyte literally shines. Packed with more RGB lighting than you can shake a stick at, its the best way to celebrate Intel’s 8th-generation Coffee Lake Processors in an ATX tower case. It’s also an overclocking champion – its only limits are the restraints of your other components. You can reasonably expect upwards of 5GHz consistently with this motherboard. We’re not joking.

Best budget Intel motherboard: MSI H310-A PRO Coffee Lake on a budget Form Factor: ATX | Socket: LGA-1151 | Chipset: Intel H310 | Memory Support: Dual-Channel 2 x DDR4 2666MHz (up to 32GB) | Multi-GPU support: No | Features: 5 x PCIe 2.0 x1 slots, steel guard PCIe slots, Intel XMP support Affordable Plenty of PCIe expansion available No M.2 slots If you want to take advantage of Intel Coffee Lake, but don’t want to fork over the cash for a high-end motherboard, you’re in luck, as Intel H310 boards have started coming out. And, the MSI H310-A PRO is among the most inexpensive motherboards featuring this chipset. While it doesn’t have a lot of high-end features like M.2 storage or SLI compatibility, it does feature plenty of PCIe x1 slots, making it one of the best mining motherboards for anyone trying to maximise their ROI.

Best Intel Micro-ATX motherboard: ASRock H370M Pro4 Paint it black Form Factor: Micro-ATX | Socket: LGA-1151 | Chipset: Intel H370 | Memory Support: Dual-Channel 4 x DDR4 2666MHz (up to 64GB) | Multi-GPU support: Crossfire | Features: 2 x M.2 slots, USB 3.1 Gen2, Intel Optane support Portable 2 M.2 SSD slots No SLI support The ASRock H370M Pro4 is one of the best motherboards for anyone aiming to create a compact build. Compatible with 8th-generation Coffee Lake processors, this motherboard is packed front to back with awesome features like two M.2 slots, Intel Optane support and CrossFireX for anyone who wants to build one of the best gaming PCs. Really, the only thing that holds this motherboard back from perfection is the lack of SLI, but with everything it gets right, it’s easy to overlook.

Best Intel Mini-ITX motherboard: Asus ROG Strix Z370-I Gaming This small form factor motherboard is lit Form factor: Mini-ITX | Socket: LGA-1151 (8th-gen only) | Chipset: Intel Z370 | Memory Support: Dual-Channel 2 x DDR4 4,333MHz | Multi-GPU support: No | Features: Aura Sync RGB lighting, onboard M.2 heatsink, 5-way optimization, USB 3.1 Gen 2, Gigabit Ethernet with LANGuard, GameFirst, 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi and MU-MIMO support Flashy looks Wi-Fi antennas included Lacks SLI/Crossfire support The Asus ROG Strix Z370-I Gaming isn’t just the best Intel Mini-ITX motherboard – it’s also one of the best Z370 motherboards you can buy today. Featuring the chipset behind Intel’s 8th-generation Coffee Lake processors, the Asus ROG Strix Z370-I Gaming will support everything from the Core i7-8700K all the way down to the Core i3-8100. It might lack SLI and Crossfire support, but it does ship with an included Asus 2 x 2 Wi-Fi adapter.

Best AMD motherboard: Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 7 Wi-Fi Bright and beautiful Form Factor: ATX | Socket: AM4 | Chipset: AMD X470 | Memory Support: Dual-Channel 4 x DDR4 3,600MHz (up to 64GB) | Multi-GPU support: Quad-GPU SLI, CrossFire | Features: 2 x M.2 (Key M), Q-Flash, Multi Zone RGB lighting Amazing looking motherboard Great expandability Expensive With the X470 Aorus Gaming 7 Wi-Fi, Gigabyte further illustrates its mastery of motherboard design. Rocking the new AMD X470 chipset, allowing full support of the new AMD Ryzen 2nd Generation processors, this is the best motherboard if you’re looking to side with Team Red. What’s more, it supports Quad-GPU SLI and extremely fast RAM (up to 3,600 MHz) for peerless expandability, and thanks to its multi-zone RGB lighting, it looks good while it does it.

Best budget AMD motherboard: MSI X470 Gaming Plus Game in style Form Factor: ATX | Socket: AMD AM4 | Chipset: AMD X470 | Memory Support: Dual-Channel 4 x DDR4 3,466MHz (up to 64GB) | Multi-GPU support: Crossfire | Features: 2 x PCIe M.2 (Key M) Great price Great expansion Need a larger case For years, AMD has been the reigning champion of budget builds, and in 2018 that doesn’t seem to be changing. Marketed exclusively to gamers, the MSI X470 Gaming Plus is loaded front to back with features like 2 PCIe M.2 slots and quick performance tweaking buttons to make sure you’re on top of the game at all times. And, since it’s a gaming-centric motherboard, you can expect it to have all kinds of flashy RGB lighting that you can even customise from your smartphone.

Best AMD Micro ATX motherboard: ASRock B450M-HDV Small and in charge Form Factor: Micro ITX | Socket: AMD AM4 | Chipset: AMD Promontory B450 | Memory Support: Dual-Channel 2 x DDR4 3,200MHz (up to 32GB) | Multi-GPU support: No | Features: ASRock Super Alloy build, 1 x M.2, ASRock Live Update Affordable Supports 3,200MHz RAM Only two DIMM slots These days, small form-factor PCs are all the rage and with motherboards like the ASRock B450M-HDV, we think they’re going to stay that way. Now, while this motherboard doesn't do SLI and supports only up to 32GB of RAM– it is a B450 unit, after all – it is still compelling due to its low price. Outside of these omissions, you still get a slot for a NVMe SSD and four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports around back. If you’re looking to build a solid budget gaming PC, this is going to be the best motherboard for you.

Best AMD Mini-ITX motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix X470-I Small size, huge performance Form Factor: Mini-ITX | Socket: AMD AM4 | Chipset: AMD X470 | Memory Support: Dual-Channel 2 x DDR4 3,466MHz (up to 32GB) | Multi-GPU support: No | Features: 1 x PCIe M.2 (Key M) Dual-channel RAM support M.2 compatibility RAM tops out at 32GB With the ROG Strix X470-I, Asus aims to prove that big things come in small packages. Supporting the latest AMD chipset, everything in this tiny board is designed with performance in mind. Even down to the BIOS, where you can find a stress test for overclocks before you even boot into Windows. This board even elevates beyond the constraints of the Mini-ITX form factor by including an M.2 Audio Combo riser, so that you can install your M.2 NVMe drive without blocking the rest of your components.

Best Intel Core X-Series motherboard: ASRock X299 Taichi This one goes up to 11, but more accurately, 4400MHz memory Form Factor: ATX | Socket: LGA-2066 | Chipset: Intel X299 | Memory Support: Quad-Channel 8 x DDR4 4,400MHz (up to 128GB) | Multi-GPU support: Nvidia 3-Way SLI, AMD 3-Way CrossFireX | Features: 3 x PCIe M.2 (Key M) Gigantic memory support Slots for 8 RAM modules High price The X-series processors are here and they're spectacular, so if you want to take advantage of all they have to offer, you need an X-series motherboard. This ASRock X299 is an excellent choice, with support for overclocked memory speeds up to 4400MHz(!!!) and 8 different slots for memory modules. It also supports up to 128GB of RAM, so with an X-series processor and a good graphics card (or 3…) this thing will absolutely tear apart anything you throw at it.

Best AMD Ryzen Threadripper motherboard: ASRock X399 Professional Gaming sTR4 This is the motherboard AMD dreams are made of Form Factor: ATX | Socket: sTR4 | Chipset: AMD X399 | Memory Support: Dual -Channel 4 x DDR4 3,200MHz (up to 128GB) | Multi-GPU support: 4-Way SLI, AMD Quad CrossFireX | Features: 1 x U.2, 3 x PCIe M.2 (Key M) 4-way SLI or Crossfire support Awesome RGB lighting Really expensive If you're the type of builder with lots of cash to burn and an ‘everything and the kitchen sink’ build-method, this Ryzen Threadripper board is certainly for you. It supports 4-way SLI or Crossfire configurations, so you can just empty your bank account in the name of PC glory. All that graphical horsepower can be supported by as much as 128GB DDR4 memory, and it even features some flashy RGB lighting to let everyone know what they’re looking at.

Coming to terms

If you’re unfamiliar about what makes the best motherboards, well, the best, we would like to include a bit of a primer for anyone who might not know what to look for. Motherboards are available in a range of different form factors, most commonly ATX and micro ATX. However there are plenty of more esoteric form factors including the recent mini ITX. Don’t worry though, because most of the time PC cases will support one or both of these form factors.

Moreover, in our rundown of the best motherboards, we detailed the socket type that each mobo adheres to. For those not in the know, the socket is the part on the motherboard that the CPU locks into. Typically, newer Intel processors use either LGA 1151 or 2066 while the latest AMD Ryzen architecture is designed for the AM4 chipset.