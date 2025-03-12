Motherboard sizes explained: which should you buy in 2025?

When compared to the two smaller motherboard sizes, ATX and E-ATX variants do not seem as drastically different on the surface. However, the extra space afforded by the 35% more space can be staggering, depending on the hardware you're planning on using. While ATX motherboards traditionally feature up to four PCIe x16 ports and four RAM slots, E-ATX versions can boost things up to as high as eight PCIe x16 ports with the potential for as much as eight RAM slots (though this is unlikely in 2025 compared to historical examples).

The major drawback of E-ATX motherboards is their higher price tag when compared to ATX offerings, as well as more limited availability. While still supported for today's current AM5 and LGA 1851 sockets, you're going to pay a heavy premium for the extra components space on the motherboard itself. Some popular E-ATX options can elipse their ATX counterparts, as can be seen with the pricing of the ASRock X670E Taichi ($449.99) and the MSI MEG X670E ACE ($499.99). In contrast, similar ATX models are much cheaper, like the ASRock X670E Steel Legend ($259.99) and the MSI MAG X670E Tomahawk Wi-Fi ($239.99).

With that said, is the extra real estate worth potentially paying double (or more) when compared to an ATX motherboard? It will ultimately depend on the use case. The power user will get the most out of the larger board space, which can be particularly important if you're thinking of forging a high-end creation or gaming PC featuring a custom loop in a far larger E-ATX compatible PC case, complete with bleeding-edge components. It all comes back to airflow and the space required; E-ATX will afford you as much room as possible, provided you can stomach the sticker price.

It's commonly been debated that gamers will not see the benefit of the extra data lanes afforded by an E-ATX motherboard. Instead, those planning a server rig, a deep-learning machine, or something more granular might find the extra slots and connections of vital importance. Do you need more expansion slots? Then E-ATX may be the solution here, otherwise, ATX will satisfy the vast majority of PC users for just about any task imaginable while also being far more affordable and available.