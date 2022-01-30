Canada vs USA live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 qualifier from anywhere

Audio player loading…

A Canada win over local rivals USA in this massive World Cup 2022 soccer qualifier could see the Canadians move one step closer to reaching their first World Cup in 36 years. Historic wouldn't even cover it. Can the Canucks pull it off? Read on to find out how to watch a Canada vs USA live stream and watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier online no matter where you are.

Canada currently find themselves on top of the CONCACAF third-round standings, one point ahead of their opponents this afternoon.

With three places for Qatar up for grabs in the eight-team group, and Mexico and Panama both breathing down their necks, its a potentially crucial game in the race for qualification for this winter's tournament.

Canada kept on track on Thursday with a professional 2-0 win over Honduras with star striker Jonathan David on target, while a goal from Fulham defender Antonee Robinson was enough for the USA to see off El Salvador in midweek.

With temperatures at Tim Hortons Field set to drop to -6C by kick-off, its likely to be an unpredictable encounter that you won't want to miss - here's how to live stream Canada vs USA and watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier online from anywhere.

US: How to watch Canada vs USA without cable

Streaming service Paramount Plus has the rights to show this crucial qualifier live in the US, with kick-off set for 3.05pm ET / 12.05 PT on Sunday. If you haven't got Paramount Plus, the great news is that new users can watch this match for FREE! A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 a month, but there's a 7-day FREE trial available for new subscribers. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.

How to live stream USA vs Canada from outside your country

Our guide below gives detailed instructions on how you can watch this Gold Cup 2021 match live in the UK, Australia and Canada. However, if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the soccer via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is down to geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get avoid geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Canada vs USA from anywhere

Canada: How to watch a Canada vs USA live stream

You can tune into this World Cup 2022 qualifier on streaming service OneSoccer in Canada, which is available on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast. A subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 for a year, with OneSoccer also providing coverage of the Canadian Premier League, the Canadian Championship, and Mexico's LigaMX. Sportsnet will also be screening the game, which means if you get the service as part of your cable deal, then you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider on the Sportsnet website and get access to a soccer live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by its digital platform. The TVA Sports Direct streaming service costs just $19.99 a month, and works across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets.

Can I watch a USA vs Canada stream in the UK?

Somewhat surprisingly, there's currently no confirmed broadcaster of this big Qatar 2022 qualifier in the UK. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPNs as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

