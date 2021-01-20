BT broadband deals: affordable bills and £80 cash incentives make BT a top choice

With everyone working from home, socialising from home and well...doing everything from home, fibre internet has never been so necessary. And if you're looking to make the upgrade, BT could be a great choice right now.

Both of BT's best value fibre broadband deals have seen some cuts in their price to make them pretty affordable, especially for a normally pricey provider! While it's the slightly more expensive option, BT's Fibre 2 option feels like the best option.

It costs just £29.99 a month (down from £32.99) while offering speeds averaging 67Mb. That will be the perfect option for any big households, offering smooth performance across a number of devices downloading, streaming and more.

With that package, BT will also throw in an £80 Mastercard for added value. Prefer something cheaper? BT's Fibre 1 plan cuts your costs down to £27.99 a month while only reducing your speeds to 50Mb averages and your Mastercard value down to £60.

Whichever option better fits your needs, we've listed these two broadband deals down below.

BT's excellent fibre broadband deals:

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | £27.99/pm + £60 Reward card

BT's Fibre 1 plan is looking pretty affordable right now. There are no upfront costs and then on a monthly basis you're paying just £27.99. For that price, BT will supply you with speeds averaging 50Mb. That's going to easily be enough for small families, all streaming, gaming and working at the same time. On top of the speeds and price, BT will also throw in a £60 Mastercard.

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | £29.99/pm + £80 Reward card

Normally, the Fibre 1 plan above feels like the better value of the two and yet, right now BT's Fibre 2 is a brilliant choice. You're paying £29.99 a month while securing speeds averaging 67Mb - plenty for big households working from home and streaming a lot. On top of the speeds and pricing, BT will up your Mastercard value to £80 with this plan.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes, and restaurants around the world, so it shouldn't be difficult to find places to spend it.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

