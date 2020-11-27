Black Friday laptop deal: save a HUGE £550 off one of the best laptops in the world

This might just be the best Black Friday laptop deal we're going to see today, with the company knocking a huge £550 off the price of its new Dell XPS 15 - one of the best laptops in the world.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Dell XPS 15 deals in your region.

Dell has been running daily Mega Deals throughout the week leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it looks like it's saved the best for Black Friday itself.

This is the latest XPS 15 model with a powerful 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, huge 1TB SSD and incredible 32GB of RAM. With an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, this is an incredibly versatile laptop that's ideal for video editors, photographers, or anyone who's after a powerful, yet slim and light, laptop.

Each day we'll highlight the best Dell Mega Deals as they go live. You can also save 15% on selected laptops and desktops over £699, and 12% on selected products up to £699 by using the code BLACK15 or BLACK12 at checkout.

Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7, 1TB, 32GB RAM: £2,518.99 £1,969 at Dell

Save £550 - The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, and this amazing laptop deal cuts the price of the model with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Offer ends midnight November 27

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 512GB, 16GB RAM: £1,468.99 £1,219 at Dell

Save £250 - The Dell XPS 13 is also one of the best laptops in the world, and it also gets a price cut for today only. This is for the model with an 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM. Offer ends midnight November 27

Dell Inspiron 13 5000, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £748.99 £609 at Dell

Save £140 - This is a great price for this excellent mid-range laptop from Dell. It packs some great specs, including a new 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, which makes it ideal for day-to-day task. It's selling out fast, though. Offer ends midnight November 27

Dell Inspiron 15 5000, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £668.99 £549 at Dell

Save £120 - Save a hefty amount with this brilliant laptop that's ideal for day-to-day use. Featuring a new 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB RAM, plus a 15.6-inch 1080p monitor, this is a joy to work on. Offer ends midnight November 27

Dell Inspiron 15 3000, Intel Celeron, 128GB, 4GB RAM: £318.99 £229 at Dell

Save £90 - This laptop isn't that powerful - the processor and 4GB of RAM is pretty light, but if you're looking for a super-cheap Windows 10 laptop for doing web browsing on, then this is probably the lowest price you'll find for a laptop you'd actually want to use. Offer ends midnight November 27

Dell Inspiron 13 5000, Intel Core i3, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £648.99 £529 at Dell

Save £120 - If you like the look of the above offer, but want a bit more power, then this model with the 11th generation Intel Core i3 CPU is a great choice. It also comes with a larger SSD and double the RAM. Offer ends midnight November 27

Dell G5 13, Intel Core i7, Nvidia RTX 2060, 512GB, 16GB RAM: £1,218.99 £989 at Dell

Save £230 - If you're after an affordable gaming laptop, then this is a great choice with a big one-day saving. It comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, plus an excellent Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU and 16GB of RAM, which is fantastic spec for the price. Offer ends midnight November 27

These deals should officially end at midnight on Black Friday (November 27), but we've seen Dell roll over several deals to the next day this week. However, they are selling fast, and there's no guarantee that the deal will still be live over the weekend, so if you see a deal you like, you may not want to hang around. That Dell XPS 15 laptop deal is so good, we imagine it will sell out very fast.

Also, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday laptop deals and best Dell Black Friday deals as well, for more great offers.

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best Dell XPS 15 deals where you are below.

