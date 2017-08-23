The best Gamescom 2017 trailers: the top videos from Europe's biggest game show

Update: We've added a few more trailers to our top picks from this year's show. Check them out below!

Gamescom 2017 is now well underway in Cologne, Germany, and that means we’ve been treated to a bunch of trailers for the most exciting upcoming games from the biggest names in the business.

Whether you’re avidly searching for updates from your favorite franchises or you simply want to have a look at what’s going to be setting the game world on fire over the next year, the trailers from massive events like Gamescom are essential viewing.

With that in mind, we’ve collected all of the best trailers that have been shown at Gamescom so far for you to enjoy in one convenient place. Keep an eye on this page for more updates – we’ll be adding to it every time a new must-watch drops.

Assassin's Creed: Origins

We've had not one but two new trailers for Assassin's Creed: Origins at this year's show, and we think they both deserve a place here for different reasons.

The first trailer we saw was during Microsoft's livestream. This cinematic look at the game is fantastically atmospheric and the fact that the backing music is Leonard Cohen's 'You Want It Darker' only adds to this. Even if it doesn't quite match the ancient Egyptian setting.

The second trailer isn't CGI based. Instead it features gameplay and underscores the power struggle that will be taking place around you in the game. The Assassin's Creed series is known for featuring famous historical faces from Leonardo DaVinci to Robespierre so we were beginning to wonder who would appear this time around.

This trailer finally reveals that we'll see figures such as Cleopatra, Julius Caesar and Pharaoh Ptolemy XIII. History nerds rejoice!

Overwatch

Like Team Fortress 2 before it, the team at Blizzard has embraced using animated shorts to announce upcoming features to its team-based FPS Overwatch. This update focusses around characters Junkrat and Roadhog, both of which will be receiving subtle tweaks in the coming months, and both of whom star in the animated short Junkertown: The Plan.

FIFA 18

EA's press conference brought a brand new trailer for FIFA 18, and to say it's energetic would be an understatement. This looks like it's going to be the fastest paced and most visually impressive yet. Let's hope it's not just surface changes, though.

Anno 1800

Ubisoft waited until Gamescom to announce the newest addition to city-building simulation franchise Anno. The game isn't coming until winter 2018 but its announcement trailer still has us excited.

Anno hasn't had a historical setting since 2009, opting to move into the future in its last two releases. We're glad to see the series return to its historical roots and the 19th century should offer a great opportunity to change up gameplay.

Shenmue III

Yes, Shenmue III is real and yes it is still happening. How do we know? We got to see the game's very first teaser trailer. Built from an in-development build of the game, this trailer gives us a glimpse at the game's main characters, new faces and gives us a small idea of what the game world will feel like when we do finally get to play in it.

Need for Speed Payback

We got a brand new trailer for Need for Speed Payback and it looks like the game is going to be everything it needs to be: stylish, chaotic and filled with high-stakes, road-based fun.

Age of Empires IV

Is it just us or is Gamescom feeling very historically focused thus far? During a livestream dedicated to celebrating 20 years of Age of Empires, Microsoft revealed that more than a decade after Age of Empires III, Age of Empires IV is coming to PC.

We got an announcement trailer to whet our appetites. Though it doesn't feature gameplay or give us a release date, the art is stunning and come on - it's another Age of Empires!

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

To be honest, we're not short of footage of Middle Earth: Shadow of War but somehow we're always happy to see more of it. This latest trailer shows some of the monsters of Middle Earth that we'll have to content with when the game is released in October.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2's release is rapidly approaching, so in light of that Bungie used Gamescom to release the launch trailer. The trailer starts off heavy but quickly breaks the tension with the kind of quips we've come to know and love from this series that takes itself just seriously enough.

Star Wars Battlefront 2

We've been excited about Star Wars Battlefront 2 for a while now, and this latest trailer hasn't helped calm us down. This trailer gives us our first proper look at the game's space battles, and it makes them look pretty thrilling as you'd expect.

The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs

It was a very wise man who once said that there are only two things that are certain in life: death and taxes. However, it was an even wiser man that added a third item to this list: Sims expansion packs. Here's the trailer for The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs, adding the wonder of pets to the world of The Sims for the fourth time.

Jurassic World Evolution

Only one thing could make a theme park management game more stressful that it already is, and that, naturally, is dinosaurs.