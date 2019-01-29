Bargain Huawei P20 Pro now at Argos - get a massive £200 off with this SIM-free deal

Update: It looks like people are having real problems ordering this directly from the Argos website at the moment. Whether that's due to demand or stock unavailability, we don't know. However, purchases still appear to be working correctly via Argos's ebay site for click and collect. So if you have difficulties buying directly from the Argos site, you could try that instead.

The Huawei P20 Pro was one of the mobile industry success stories of 2018. In a market still dominated by Apple and Samsung, the Chinese manufacturer produced a handset good enough to take home the Phone of the Year prize at last year's Mobile Choice Consumer awards.

Priced at £799 on release, Huawei clearly saw the P20 Pro as competition for iPhones and Galaxys. But that inflated cost has now been savagely cut by Argos, which is now selling the stunning smartphone for only £399. That's an extraordinary price for a phone this good - most other reputable retailers are selling it for £599.

Put it this way, it now matches the budget model in the P20 series - the P20 Lite, which Argos is selling for the same price. While shelling out for a brand new SIM-free Samsung S9 or SIM-free iPhone XR will cost you £649 and £749 respectively.

So if you've been looking to start 2019 off with a brand new mobile but have been put off by the price of the best SIM-free phones on the market, then this Argos P20 Pro deal may just be what you've been looking for.