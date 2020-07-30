Amazon Echo deals return with excellent prices across the Alexa range

We're seeing Amazon Echo deals dropping to some fantastic prices right now, with plenty of devices seeing their lowest ever cost yet this week. From the humble Echo Dot all the way through to the flashing Echo Show, and even including the unique Echo Spot, there's a massive range of Alexa devices on offer right now.

These offers represent the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smart home, or build out into more rooms. The Echo Dots on sale here do drop to these £29.99 prices fairly frequently, but not enough to warrant a wait right now - and we haven't seen them go below this cost without Black Friday level discounts. However, today you can also pick up an Amazon Echo Show for just £49.99, and that's a great offer considering discounts usually only drop to £59.99.

We're highlighting all of these Amazon Echo deals just below, but you'll find plenty more prices in the US and Australia further down the page as well.

Check out more prices from the best Amazon Echo deals and sales available now.

The best Fire Tablet and Amazon Echo deals this week

Amazon Echo Dot | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is the perfect cheap smart speaker if you're looking to add Alexa to more rooms in the house. This isn't the best quality speaker Amazon has under its belt, but for £30 it's certainly an excellent addition to your smart home.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | £59.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Spend just £5 more, however, and you'll find the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock available for just £34.99. That's a great price and well worth the small step up for the LED clock display across the front - a feature you'll use more than you think.

Amazon Echo (3rd generation) | £89.99 £64.99 at Amazon

If you want a boost in your audio quality, the Amazon Echo offers a rich, deep sound quality and has an extra selection of microphones to make sure Alexa can always hear your requests over your tunes.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

You can, once more, grab the cheaper Amazon Echo Show 5 for £30 off at Amazon this week. That's a return to an excellent sales price that's proven popular over the last few weeks, so you might want to move quickly to secure your own device this time round.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £69.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 comes with an 8-inch HD display and a larger chassis to house it - perfect if you're looking for a smart display to read recipes from or control your smart home with ease. You'll find it for £40 off at Amazon this week.

Amazon Echo Spot | £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Spot is back, after briefly being discontinued this year. It's not really picked up here in the UK as it did in the US but if you're looking for a bedside-table oriented Alexa device, the small circular display offers handy reminders, information, and smart home controls perfect for a range of rooms.

More Amazon Echo deals

More Fire tablet deals

