PGA Championship 2022 live stream: how to watch online from anywhere, on TV and without cable

The PGA Championship just gets wilder every year. Between Phil Mickelson's dramatic no-show and Tiger Woods among the field we've already got more than enough drama to tide us over until Sunday. Add to that Rory McIlroy's sensational uptick in form, the Jordan Spieth slam and Scottie Scheffler's return to one of his favorite courses, and we've got the makings of a major to remember. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 PGA Championship live stream online from anywhere in the world, with or without cable.

Four-time champion Woods played to a remarkable standard on his near-miraculous return at last month's Masters and, now that he's had a little more time to build up his strength, we can really see what he can do.

Big Phil was the most popular figure in golf 12 months ago, and his sudden fall from grace has been every bit as extraordinary as his PGA Championship victory last year. The 51-year-old has opted not to defend his crown, with tempers still running high after his attempted Saudi cash grab.

The Wanamaker Trophy is the only big prize missing from Spieth's cabinet, and the American has been in promising form since missing the cut at the Masters, bouncing back by winning the RBC Heritage. Two-time champion McIlroy is also looking sharp, but will he fall victim to the Thursday curse again?

There's no shortage of intriguing storylines, and here's how to watch a PGA Championship live stream online.

How to watch a PGA Championship golf live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch a PGA Championship golf live stream in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options. That said, if you're abroad right now do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch PGA Championship online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Watch 2022 PGA Championship on TV in the US

Coverage of the 2022 PGA Championship is split between ESPN and CBS in the US, with CBS getting the main slice of the pie. ESPN's coverage runs from 2pm ET / 11am PT to 8pm ET / 5pm PT on both Thursday and Friday, and from 10am ET / 7am PT to 1pm ET / 10am PT on Saturday and Sunday. CBS, meanwhile, is showing the action from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 7pm / 4pm PT on both Saturday and Sunday. If you have the channels on cable, simply head to the ESPN website and the CBS website and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

How to watch PGA Championship 2022 without cable

If you don't have those channels on cable, don't worry - you still have plenty of options. Both CBS and ESPN are available on FuboTV, which is a comprehensive cable replacement that offers more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 per month. Better still, it offers a FREE fuboTV trial, and there's no requirement for a long-term contract. More ways to live stream PGA Championship 2022 If you don't mind missing the first two rounds, another good option is Paramount Plus, which is CBS' dedicated streaming service. A subscription starts at just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial, and the platform is bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, the Halo TV series, all things Star Trek, and even more live sports action from CBS, including Serie A soccer. Finally, there's ESPN Plus, which is live streaming early action, Featured Groups, and Holes 16, 17 and 18 during live play on all four days of the tournament. Plans cost $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, but for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to loads of live sports coverage.

How to get a PGA Championship live stream in the UK

Golf fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 PGA Championship on Sky Sports, which has the rights to PGA Tour golf. Live PGA Championship coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 1pm BST for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 2pm for Rounds 3 and 4. Sky Sports subscribers can tune in on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch the golf like they would at home can pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream PGA Championship 2022 in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 PGA Championship on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 10pm AEST for every round, continuing deep into the nights. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, the final action takes place on Monday morning! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream PGA Championship golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AU$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.

How to watch PGA Championship 2022: live stream golf in Canada