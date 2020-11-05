Where to buy AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and 5950X: find stock here

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and 5950X, along with the rest of AMD's Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs, go on sale today, November 5, and judging by early rumors, it looks like Team Red has some pretty mighty processors on its hands to take on Intel's dominance.

AMD has been knocking it out the park with CPUs recently, and with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X set to be the flagship product, hype is at an all-time high.

We're not too sure if there will be any major issues finding AMD Ryzen 9 5900X stock, or the 5950X either, but Nvidia's recent issues with its RTX 3080 and 3090 stock still fresh in our minds, there's always the fear that stock of these CPUs could sell out fast as well.

So, to make things as easy as possible, we've listed all the places where you should be able to buy an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and 5950X processor. As stock goes live, we'll update this page, and when stock runs out we'll also let you know, so keep this page open and refreshed to make sure you get the best chance of getting hold of one of these CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X stock: pre-order here

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X stock: pre-order here

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X will sell for $799 (around £620, AU$1,100), and the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X will go for $549 (around £420, AU$760). Some retailers look like they will slightly undercut these prices, so as long as there's stock, you should check a few stores to see which one offers the best price.

As soon as we see more retailers off the CPUs for sale, we'll update this page.

We'll list all the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X stock below as soon as it's available. Our built-in price comparison tool will update with the best prices for these CPUs.

Where to buy AMD Ryzen 9 5900X in the US

Orders for the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X go live in the US on November 5, so check back here to see who has stock of the new CPU.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X deals at B&H

B&H is the only US retailer with its AMD Ryzen 9 5900X page currently live. It's selling the CPU for $549, and you can pre-order it now. This may be your best bet to get hold of the processor in the US for the moment.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X deals at Amazon

Amazon isn't showing any live deals for the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X just yet, but does have offers on the older AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs. Hopefully the deals will appear here later today.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X deals at Best Buy

Like Amazon, deals for the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X haven't gone live at Best Buy just yet, but check back here throughout the day, as they should appear in the next few hours.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X deals at Newegg

Newegg's website is not showing AMD Ryzen 9 5900X yet, but it will be one of the main retailers selling the CPU when it goes live later on November 5.View Deal

Where to buy AMD Ryzen 9 5900X in the UK

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X goes on sale in the UK on November 5 as well, though no deals are currently live. However, a number of websites allow you to either pre-order or request an email alert for when it goes on sale.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X stock at Box

Box is an online retailer and it looks like it will be selling the CPU later today, with the product page saying 'coming soon'. It will go on sale for £509.99.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X stock at Currys PC World

Currys is a big retailer in the UK, and it's selling the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X for £510. It's not available to buy just yet, but you can enter your email address to find out when it's in stock. According to the website, this is a very popular product at the moment.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X stock at Ebuyer

Ebuyer's page for the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is now live, but is listed as 'Coming Soon', so you can't buy it just yet. It's worth keeping an eye on this page, however, to check to see when stock goes on sale.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X stock at Overclockers

Overclockers UK is a great site for buying components, and it has the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X in stock, though it's not ready to buy just yet. When it does go live, it'll cost £539.99.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X stock at Scan

Scan is also selling the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, but you can't buy it just yet. This retailer is also offering free thermal paste, a mask, and a Far Cry 6 game download code as well.View Deal

Where to buy AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in the US

Orders for the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X also go live in the US on November 5, and like the 5900X, not many retailers have the product page up yet - but we expect that to change soon.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X deals at B&H

B&H is the again only US retailer with its AMD Ryzen 9 5950X page currently live. It's selling the CPU for $799, and you can pre-order it now.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X deals at Amazon

Amazon isn't showing any live deals for the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X just yet, but does have offers on the older AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs. Hopefully the deals will appear here later today.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X deals at Best Buy

Like Amazon, deals for the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X haven't gone live at Best Buy just yet, but check back here throughout the day, as they should appear in the next few hours.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X deals at Newegg

Newegg's website is not showing AMD Ryzen 9 5950X yet, but it will be one of the main retailers selling the CPU when it goes live later on November 5.View Deal

Where to buy AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in the UK

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X goes on sale in the UK on November 5, and several retailers have their product pages up and ready to go...

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X stock at Currys PC World

Currys is a big retailer in the UK, and it's selling the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X for £750. It's not available to buy just yet, but you can enter in your email to find out when it's in stock.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X stock at Ebuyer

Ebuyer's page for the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is now live, but is listed as 'Coming Soon', so you can't buy it just yet. Worth keeping an eye on this page, however, to check to see when stock goes on sale.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X stock at Overclockers

Overclockers UK is a great site for buying components, and it has the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in stock, though it is not ready to buy just yet. When it does go live, it'll cost £799.99.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X stock at Scan

Scan is also selling the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, but you can't buy it just yet. This retailer is also offering free thermal paste, a mask, and a Far Cry 6 game download code as well.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X stock at Box

Box is an online retailer and it looks like it will be selling the CPU later today, but the product page isn't live just yet.View Deal

