The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are already heavily discounted

With Amazon Prime Day 2019 not long off (it's July 15-16), it seems every retailer is getting in on the discount act, and there's good news for anyone eyeing up the new Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

Google's latest handsets, with a mid-range price-tag, but a flagship camera phone experience, have just witnessed a healthy price drop of up to $200/£70.

It's surprising, as the new Pixel duo have only been available to buy for a couple of months and we're already seeing big discounts... not that we're complaining.

Save $200 on the Pixel 3a in the US

Save $100 on the Pixel 3a XL in the US

Save £50 on the Pixel 3a in the UK

Save £70 on the Pixel 3a in the UK